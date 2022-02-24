Apple TV+ releases trailer for miniseries WeCrashed

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway star in WeCrashed. Credit: Apple TV+ The 8-episode miniseries tells the rise and fall of the responsible marriage of the WeWork company

AppleTV+ released the official trailer WeCrashedhis next miniseries starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway like the couple behind the startup WeWork. The series chronicles the rise and fall of the company, as its founder, adam neumann (Leto), is involved in various lawsuits for misconduct.

The trailer focuses on the co-founder of WeWork, Adam, who builds a company specializing in providing collaborative workspaces and revolutionary labor relations in the United States. his wife, Rebecca Neumann (Hathaway), is always by Adam’s side, helping him build his empire. So even if Rebekah doesn’t have a “co-founder” title, she was an essential player in the start and development of WeWork. The trailer shows how the couple’s love for each other and their willingness to support their dream helped WeWork to go from a single coworking space to a $47 billion company in less than a decade. However, when fame and fortune became part of their daily lives, their relationship Adam and Rebekah changed for the worse.

intoxicated with power, Adam start using WeWork as a kind of cult that promotes him as a genius who will change the world. The official events of WeWork begin to present drug abuse and harassment, since Adam he places himself in the position of leader who must be obeyed at all costs. As to Rebekahbegins to feel that her work in the company is not recognized by the people around her, who treat her like “Adam’s wife” rather than as someone critical to the success of WeWork.

The rise of a company, the fall of a marriage

Last year, the creators of the series, Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevellounderlined how the series would focus on the couple Neumann to tell the story of WeWork, exploring how their scandals affected their relationship. In Eisenberg’s words:

“What separates [ WeCrashed ] One of the other things we’ve seen in this genre is that we see the story through the prism of this couple. We see this cult of personality within the history of business, and then we go home with them at night.”

The new trailer proves the creators right, as the story of the fall of WeWork is told from the perspective of a loving couple who see their trust in each other shaken to the core. It is a new version of history, which focuses on the impact that large companies have on people’s lives.

WeCrashed is based on the hit podcast Wondery WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork. Eisenberg and Crevello they also serve as co-writers, executive producers, and co-executive producers for the series. WeCrashed It is directed by John Requa and Glenn Ficarrawho are executive producers along with Charlie Gogolak, Hathaway and Natalie Sandy.

The eight-episode miniseries also stars Kyle Marvin as Miguel McKelvey, the other co-founder of WeWork. The cast of the series also includes América Ferrera and OT Fagbenle.

Apple TV+ will release the first three episodes of WeCrashed on March 18, 2022. New episodes will drop weekly, every Friday through April 22.