Another hit! Kanye West mentions Kim Kardashian again

UNITED STATES. – kanye-west he takes every chance he gets to piss off his ex, kim kardashian. On this occasion, she used her show to present her album “donda 2” to account for his anger. It seems that he even made use of the monologue of kim kardashian on Saturday night Live.

Fans who were present commented that the images could be seen on a large screen on stage. In the same Kim commented that she had married who he was considered the best rapper in the world. To which she filled with flattery on that occasion saying that West was the richest black man in United Statesin addition to a whole talent and musical genius that gave him four children.

kanye-west she cut the video sample at that point, very conveniently since Kim then says why she got divorced. She mentioned that she decided to leave him because of her personality, although it was said in a joking way, we know that she really thinks that about her ex-husband. Above all, after all that he has been commenting on social networks about her and her new boyfriend, Peter Davidson.

He used the video of his ex-wife’s monologue on SNL.

It seems that the monologue was used as an introduction for his new theme “Sci-Fi” which will be part of his new album. The rapper is expected to officially release the album in the coming months, for now he continues with his launch parties at various locations in the United States. Without a doubt, several of the songs will be dedicated to his ex and Peter Davidson.

Maybe kanye-west have remembered the moment of participation of kim kardashian on SNL, because after that he began dating the comedian. Without a doubt, the rapper did not like that her wife found someone in a place where he himself accompanied her at the time of her.