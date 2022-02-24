Another former WWE Champion signs with AEW

In something that is already common in AEW news, yesterday the arrival of a new former WWE champion at Tony Khan’s company was announced, in something that hardly surprised anyone anymore due to the repeated occasions in what’s going on.

Buddy Matthews (former WWE star Buddy Murphy) made his debut on AEW Dynamite.

Matthews appeared when the House of Black attacked Penta El Zero Miedo and PAC after the latter lost a tag team match. Matthews looked like he was going to help Penta and PAC, but he attacked them and revealed himself to be part of Black’s group.

It was rumored that Matthews would be linked to AEW for months after the different winks on social networks. Matthews, Black and Brody King are also close friends outside of the wrestling ring.

As part of the attack, Matthews stomped Penta’s face against a chair.

Moments after Matthews’ appearance, Tony Khan confirmed the wrestler’s arrival at the company with a Tweet.

Buddy Matthews had made his way through WWE where he arrived in 2013 to be fired last June 2021. During his journey in Vince McMahon’s company, the fighter participated in the 205 Live program and was champion in pairs with Wesley Blake in NXT and also cruiserweight champion already on the main roster.

