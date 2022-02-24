Anger, bad temper and unhappiness

Although Tom Cruise’s sudden mood swings have already been the subject of debate in the press due to the leaking of some audios on the set of Mission Impossible 7the topic returned to reach notoriety in these hours due to the harsh statements of Eileen Berlin, who was his first manager.

In dialogue with the publication TheDailyMailthe woman alluded to “the other side” of the Hollywood star and revealed that he oscillated between being an attentive person and a quick-tempered individual “in a matter of minutes”.

The representative met Cruise when he was 18 years old and signed his first contract with her. At that time, the actor did not have enough money to rent a house on his own, so Eileen and her husband offered him a room in their New York apartment. “In those years I was like a surrogate mother for him,” Berlin said. “He was sweet, respectful and extremely polite,” the manager recalled. “She always addressed me as ‘ma’am’ and my husband as ‘sir,’” she explained. However, she later mentioned the actor’s fits of rage Mission Impossible and Jerry Maguire.

“’Tommy’ had a terrible temper. He harbored a lot of anger towards his father. He was in a bad mood and got angry from one moment to another. It was as if something was smoldering and he suddenly boiled and exploded. I attributed it to his insecurity, “revealed the woman, alluding to the bad relationship that Cruise had with Thomas Cruise Mapother III, whom the actor himself came to describe as” a bully “, and as the person who made him be strong. for not providing containment and generating family chaos. In another part of the interview, Berlin explained how the Oscar nominee did not want to be a teen star.

When the manager showed him magazine articles when his fame was on the rise, Cruise had, according to the woman’s testimony, a fit of rage. She “she yelled at me: ‘I don’t want to be in teen magazines.’ He told me that he considered himself an adult, not a teen idol. He threw the album with the magazine clippings at me and hit me on the cheek”, he recalled and added: “I never witnessed a real show of happiness in Tommy. He was always very, very ambitious, very, very determined to be a star. And that made him a perfectionist. That’s what drove him when I represented him and I’m sure that’s what motivates him now, “concluded the actor’s first manager.

Tom Cruise’s fits of rage

In December 2020, one of those explosions of fury by the actor that his ex-manager is talking about today came to light. Cruise was filming Mission Impossible 7 in London under a strict security device to avoid Covid infections. In this context, he released an audio in which he threatened to fire two members of the production for not having respected the prevention measures.

“I don’t want to see this again and if they don’t they’re fired!”, He is heard shouting after seeing that two producers were viewing a shot on a screen without respecting the distance, according to what was reported then by the half Deadline. The actor is also a producer of the feature film and one of the first to present a health protocol for which he obtained all the necessary permits for filming at the Warner Bros. studios in Hertfordshire.

“We are the gold standard. They’re in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and in what we are doing. I’m on the phone with all the damn studios at night, with the insurance companies, with the producers, and they all follow us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, ”Cruise said, before insulting his interlocutor.

Also, the star showed concern for the workers: “People are losing their damn homes because our industry is closed. They will not put food on your table or pay for your college education. That’s what I sleep with every night, with the future of this damn industry! I already told you and I want it now. We’re not shutting this fucking movie down! It is understood? If I see him again, they’re screwed and fired. If they don’t, they will be fired, I trust you, “concluded the actor in a speech that did not go unnoticed.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue to work hard for censorship-free journalism!