Angelina Jolie was praised by the biological mother of one of her adopted daughters

Angelina Jolie formed a large family with Brad Pitt in which, in addition to their biological children, they also adopted some children. And now, for the first time, Zahara Jolie Pitt’s biological mother appeared in public to talk about all these years and her feelings.

Even though they are no longer a full-fledged marriage, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt became a great family. For years the actors were very much in love and, as a result of their relationship, both biological and adopted children came out. And, despite the fact that they are now plagued by controversies, complaints and legal confrontations, all the heirs of this marriage always lived a happy life. In fact, they all love each other like brothers since, the reality is that they all grew up together and with the same love equally.

But now, the Jolie-Pitt family is trending again, not because of legal scandals, but because one of the biological mothers of their adopted children appeared and spoke in public. This is the parent of Zahara Jolie Pitt who was adopted in 2005 when she was just 6 months old. Now, the young woman is 17 years old and is just as well known worldwide as her brothers. And, in addition to her adoptive parents’ legal battle, she now had to put up with the claims of her biological mother, Mentwabe Dawit.

That yes, the truth is that The woman praised Angelina Jolie, thanked her and declared that she feels very happy to see how lucky her daughter was. Likewise, she also told her sad story and what led her to make the decision to give Zahara up for adoption. During an interview with the agency Reuters confessed that, when she was a girl, she was the victim of rape and, therefore, became pregnant. “He took out a knife and put a hand over my mouth so I wouldn’t scream. She raped me and then disappeared”, were his exact words.

Then, he gave details of how the adolescent’s adoption was. “I never refused the adoption of my daughter by Angelina Jolie. I think my daughter is very lucky to be adopted by a globally famous woman. I wish you the best of luck”, he explained. However, he assured that, as much as the actress has been more of a mother to Zahara than her, “that doesn’t mean i don’t miss her”. What’s more, He also stressed that he wants to regain contact with the girl, but without detracting from the fact that Jolie is still his mother..

Mentwabe Dawit’s statements left everyone shocked because it is the first time that the biological mother of one of the children Angelina and Brad adopted appears publicly and makes statements of this type. Even so, for the moment, the actors have not spoken about it, and the teenager has done less. However, it should be noted that Zahara probably does not comment on the situation since she is still a minor and, to do so, she would need the permission of her legal guardians, that is, the actors.