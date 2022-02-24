Angela “Angie” Kukawasi: Kim Kardashian’s business manager is murdered in Los Angeles

Celebrity business manager Angela “Angie” Kukawasi, who had prominent figures like the Kardashians and Nicki Minaj among her clients, was found dead in the trunk of her car, according to reports.

Los Angeles police said Wednesday they have arrested her boyfriend Jason Barker, accused of murdering her.

Kukawasi’s boyfriend, Jason Barker, 49, was arrested on suspicion of murder. He was booked into the Van Nuys Jail and, since the arrest, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has filed murder charges against Barker,” a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Kukawasi was reported missing on December 22.

His body was found in the trunk of his car the next day, parked in the 1500 block of Patricia Avenue in Simi Valley, the statement added.

Detectives investigating the homicide said Barker allegedly killed Kukawasi at his Sherman Oaks residence, put her in his vehicle and drove to Simi Valley.

The Kardashians released a statement declaring that Kukawasi will be “sorely missed.”

“Angela really was the best. She cared for each of us and made things happen that were impossible. She will be greatly missed and we send our sincerest condolences to her family and loved ones at this very difficult time,” the Kardashian-Jenner family said, according to the magazine. People.

Minaj also took to social media to express her condolences on the death of her former manager.

“The hardest working, trustworthy and sweetest person you will ever meet. You didn’t deserve this, Angela. My heart is broken for your children. Rest in peace,” Minaj posted on Instagram.