Andrew Garfield rehearsed to be Spider-Man long before landing the character

Something has become clear about Andrew Garfield: is an incredible fan of spider-man! Despite the fact that he himself was one of those in charge of putting himself in the shoes of Peter Parker, the truth is that he enjoys the adventures of Spider-Man as much as any other follower of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So much so, that he himself revealed how he prepared to get the role long before an official opportunity arose.

After I shared the screen of Spider-Man: No Way Home along with its predecessor Tobey Maguire and the last Spidey, Tom Holland, the actor admitted that he did not make the final decision to participate in the film until he heard the opinion of his colleagues. Especially the oldest of them. In the first interview in which the trio participated, the oscar nominated by Tick, Tick… ​​Boom! assured: “I waited to see what Tobey would do, so that’s when I realized I had no choice.”.

It is that Andrew, even though he felt that it was a pure and creative intention, the right thing to do was to continue in the footsteps of his colleague. “I follow Tobey to the end of the world”, he had joked at the time. But now, the statement became more real than ever. In dialogue with The Graham Norton Show he admitted: “If he would do it, then I would have to do it. He is my Spider-Man”.

Like so many others of his generation, Andrew Garfield grew up with the first Sam Raimi trilogy and it wasn’t until 2012 that he finally managed to bring Peter Parker to life with Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy. In this way, he maintained: “He practiced his lines in front of the mirror when he was in drama school. He was very drugged at the time. My friend, Terry McGinnis, was looking at me and laughing out loud. He told me: ‘You will never play Spider-Man, Andy’”.

Laughing, he remarked: “And so here we are”. His rehearsals as a young acting student gave a more than optimal result and today he is one of the representative faces of the superhero. He then recalled:We made friends with Tobey and snuck into a movie theater in Los Angeles on opening weekend. We were just two middle-aged white men in baseball caps and face masks.”.