[Análisis] Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection for Nintendo Switch – Nintenderos

Assassin’s Creed is a popular saga of action-adventure, stealth and open world games, which has titles belonging to the main saga and spin offs. They have been published for many platforms including Xbox 360, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Mac OS X, PSP, PS3, PS4, PS Vita, iOS, HP webOS, Android, Nokia Symbian, Windows Phone and also on Nintendo. DS, Wii U and Nintendo Switch.

In recent years Nintendo Switch has been receiving various ports of this franchise: Assassin’s Creed III Remastered and Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection (what includes Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag and Assassin’s Creed Rogue).

Well, this time we get three “new” installments in a compilation on Switch. Is about Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collectionwhere we will put ourselves in the skin of Ezio Auditore da Firenzethe most notorious and emblematic master assassin.

Is this worth it port on hybrid console? Let’s check it out!

Argument

This compilation includes three critically acclaimed games with their campaigns and all of their single-player downloadable content:

to. Assassin’s Creed II : Ezio’s saga begins by fighting and exploring the open world of the Italian Renaissance, a time dominated by art, wealth and murder.

: Ezio’s saga begins by fighting and exploring the open world of the Italian Renaissance, a time dominated by art, wealth and murder. b. Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood : Travel to the most emblematic city of Italy, Rome, the center of power, greed and corruption, where Ezio takes the leadership of the entire Brotherhood of Assassins.

: Travel to the most emblematic city of Italy, Rome, the center of power, greed and corruption, where Ezio takes the leadership of the entire Brotherhood of Assassins. c. Assassin’s Creed: Revelations: Two Assassins, one destiny. Embark on Ezio’s latest adventure, following in the footsteps of his great mentor, Altaïr, on a journey full of discoveries and revelations in 16th century Constantinople, the heart of the Ottoman Empire.

News

HUD and texts have been adapted for portable mode.

It has HD vibration.

Includes all additional downloadable content (DLC) from the original installments.

Includes two short films to learn more about Ezio’s life: Assassin’s Creed Lineage and Assassin’s Creed Embers.

Unfortunately, the title does not have motion controls or gyroscope aiming (although in all fairness, it is not that it needs them either).

gameplay

Assassin’s Creed maintains gameplay that is very characteristic of the saga, based on exploration, stealth, combat, puzzle solving, and collectibles. That practically remains unchanged throughout the saga, but obviously, each installment has its own characteristics. In this port we will find a gameplay identical to the original titles.

In these titles we will witness a fight between two factions. On the one hand, there are the Templarswhose goal is to get the so-called fruit of eden, an ancient artifact with which they intend to seize the minds of all people and obtain a civilized society, which lives in peace, but without wills. On the other, opposing them are the assassins, benevolent terrorists whose original objective was to maintain peace in the world, assassinating the men with power who prevented it. The former crave power and enslave the rest, the latter prevent them so that everyone has free will.

In all the titles we will be able to do various actions: mingle with people, steal, loot defeated enemies, attack them from heights, from ledges, from hay, locate them with our eagle vision, pay thieves to help us, etc. However, each game has its peculiarities, which I will comment on briefly.

More gameplay details

First of all, Assassin’s Creed II It retains the same game style as in Assassin’s Creed, but with a wide variety of improvements and additions to the combat system (new weapons and counterattacks) and climbing (we must find the right ledges to be able to climb the buildings). There are also messenger and assassin missions, a multitude of secondary missions (for example, the tombs of assassins), special weapons (hidden blades, poison blades, the hidden revolver and a flying machine), there is a management system (we can improve our village), climb all the Watchtowers (to unlock the different areas of the map), collectibles (feathers and Codex pages), etc.

In this title there will be no lack of historical references, proof of this is that among the historical figures with whom Ezio interacts we find Leonardo da Vinci, Niccolò Machiavelli, Lorenzo de Médici and Catalina Sforza, among others.

Unmistakable features

For its part, Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood It introduces various novelties such as a new management system that allows us to recruit new members or rescue citizens dissatisfied by the harassment of the guards. In addition, we can also send them to multitask all over Europe or call them as support during missions (as long as they are not busy). On the other hand, we will also have new gadgets (such as Leonardo da Vinci’s parachute), poison darts, a faster-acting poison, a crossbow, and the ability to wield and throw heavier weapons (such as axes). In this installment we will be able to explore the entire city of Rome, visit the port of Naples, a part of Navarra (Spain), and Monteriggioni.

The combat system in this installment has also been modified. Now direct attacks are penalized more, since, in previous installments, certain actions such as counterattacks were more effective. We can also start an execution streak to eliminate several rivals quickly, after killing an enemy. On the other hand, we can throw heavy weapons (axes, spears and swords) at our enemies, as well as new enemies (horsemen, arquebusiers, papal guards, etc.)

Delving into the mechanics

Finally, in Assassin’s Creed: Revelations, although the game follows the standard gameplay of the series, among its novelties we find the hook, which can be used for the entire city and grab enemies to perform a combined attack, as well as hundreds of different variations of bombs. On the other hand, the Eagle Vision is replaced by the Eagle Sense, which allows us to focus on a character and be able to obtain an approximation of where he is going to go (we will be able to detect the trajectory of an enemy, and create a trap or an ambush). Here the counterattacks are more violent and the traditional side quests have been scrapped in favor of “random events”.

Another of its features is that Desmond can exit the Animus almost at any time (unlike previous installments). This allows us to explore with him the current city of Monteriggioni.

The truth is that some mechanics and controls feel somewhat archaic today, but that does not mean that the three installments continue to be enjoyed as before. Not in vain, for some players they are still one of the best installments of the saga.

Finally, it should be noted that this title, like most Switch games, can be played in handheld mode, desktop mode and TV mode. In addition, also supports Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and save data cloud service.

graphics and sound

Keep in mind that we are talking about titles that were originally released in the years 2009, 2010 and 2011 in which it is evidenced pass of the time. In general they present a good visual aspect, but the faces and animations facials of the characters and pedestrians are the ones that have aged the worst (especially in Assassin’s Creed II), as well as some of their mechanical (some controls feel a bit dated) or AI somewhat fair in the enemies.

The truth is that, despite this, we are facing a good port where the original essence of each of the titles is maintained, adapting them quite well to the characteristics of the hybrid. Of course, here we will again find certain graphic problems that were already present in the original deliveries (popping in the exteriors of cities, irregular level of detail in textures and vegetation, etc.)

In terms of performance, the title remains at about 30fps, so they appear fluid, even when multiple elements are stacked on the screen. However, the frame rate may increase or decrease somewhat, depending on the situation.

On a sound level, simply tell you that the melodies continue to maintain the level of yesteryear, or in other words, they have great soundtracks that perfectly accompany the moments of action or the most epic scenes. The sound effects are well done and sound powerful. Finally, it is worth noting the excellent Spanish dubbing which the title boasts, although unfortunately we will have to download a language pack to be able to enjoy it.

Duration

Establishing the duration of a title is always a complicated task, since it is something very relative and depends on each player. In this case, we are also talking about a trilogy. That is why you have to add the duration of each of the titles.

If we stick to what is to complete the main story of each of them, its duration is approximately 38 hours. However, if you are completist players you have more than 100 hours entertainment and fun ahead. Therefore, we are without a doubt, facing one of its most outstanding sections.

Conclution

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection is a great port of three of the most outstanding titles of the franchise. He knows how to take advantage of Switch, but he doesn’t get rid of the original flaws of it. Unfortunately, some aspects have not aged well at all, but they are still as entertaining games as before, giving us dozens of hours of fun.

If you didn’t play them at the time, now is a great opportunity to do so. If, on the other hand, you have already played them, it does not add much more, except beyond being able to play them in portable mode, which is said in passing, it is a real joy.

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection is available in physical and digital format, through the Switch eShop, from February 17 at a price of €49.99. You must have a free space on your console of 35.3 GB to be able to download it (including the language pack and the two short films).