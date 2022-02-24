An extraterrestrial iron dagger found in the tomb of Tutankhamun would have been forged outside of Egypt more than 3,000 years ago

The weapon is believed to be mentioned in a diplomatic letter, detailing that it was a gift from an Anatolian king to Amenhotep III, Tutankhamun’s grandfather.

A study published in the latest issue of the journal Meteoritics & Planetary Science claims that a dagger found in the tomb of Pharaoh Tutankhamun, who ruled Egypt in the 14th century BC, came to that country from the Middle East.

The object, dating from the Bronze Age, is highly unusual for a time when humans had not yet developed methods for extracting metal from ore. The only accessible iron came from meteorites and, because of its rarity, it was worth more than gold.

The extraterrestrial origin of the dagger material was confirmed in 2016 by a group of scientists who studied its chemical composition. However, they did not answer the questions of how it was produced and where on our planet it was found.

A new chemical analysis showed that the blade of the knife preserved the so-called Widmanstätten structures, a pattern of iron and nickel alignment bands characteristic of octahedrites, the most common type of ferrous meteorites. At the same time, they detected the loss of much of the sulfur that the original meteorite must have contained. These two details allow to restrict the conditions in which the metal was processed.

“The preservation of the Widmanstätten pattern […] rule out high-temperature fusion”, explain the scientists, who add that “the great loss of sulfur […] indicates heating to about 700°C or more, which is consistent with low-temperature heating and forging” of less than 950°C.

This hypothesis fits with an experiment carried out in the early 1990s in Japan, in which a group of scientists forged a meteoric iron sword by heating the metal to a temperature no higher than 1,100 °C. The result was that the blade retained the Widmanstätten pattern, as well as natural cracks and stains, two elements also present on Tutankhamun’s dagger.

Diplomatic gift?

Although the material does not allow knowing where the meteorite came from, it is likely that the origin of the dagger can be traced in the diplomatic clay tablets that are part of the so-called ‘Amarna letters’, an archive discovered in southern Egypt. In particular, they mention an iron dagger that Pharaoh Amenhotep III, grandfather of Tutankhamun, received as a gift from Tusratta, monarch of the Anatolian kingdom of Mitanni between 1471 and 1379.

In fact, that version is consistent with the archaeological evidence. “Iron processing technology and the use of lime plaster were already prevalent in the Mitanni region and the Hittite region at that time,” the scientists say.

“The Amarna letters could be written evidence suggesting that Tutankhamun’s iron dagger could have been brought from outside Egypt,” they point out.

