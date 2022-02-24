America is silent in the midst of its crisis during the presentation of its new truck

In the midst of a crisis of results, the America board and players opted for silence, during the presentation of their new bus

MEXICO — The directive of the America decided to remain silent during the presentation of the official truck for this year, and facing the Capital Classic against Pumas.

With only four points in the first six days, the feathered team presented its new transport at the Azteca Stadium, which has the colors of the club’s third kit and is blue with darker touches.

The dome of the Eagles was present during the announcement, but the president of the club, Santiago BathsHe did not want to give statements to the media.

With a set of lights and a giant blanket, the feathered team presented the new truck.

America presented its new bus, in the midst of a crisis of results. Courtesy

During the event were also the players of the team Diego Valdes, Oscar Jimenez and Miguel Layunbut they also did not want to give statements in the face of the bad step that the club is experiencing.

Since the arrival of the media, it was announced that the board would not speak and the event would be limited only to presenting the new transport, which is very similar to the previous one as it has two floors.

During the event, Santiago Baños was limited to being on one side of the stage and avoided the media. The director did not want to appear in the photo of the presentation and in the end he was approached by the media, but he preferred not to respond and leave the place.

Another of those absent from the event was Santiago Solariwho has been one of the main players at the time the Eagles live.

The azulcrema team will face this Sunday the Cougars on the field of University Olympic Stadiuma commitment that could mean the goodbye of Santiago Solari as strategist of the institution by adding only one victory in the last 10 commitments.

Contrary to America, Cougars They are in sixth place with three wins, one draw and two setbacks, which has them with 10 points and in the playoff zone.

The America In the last five games, they have added four defeats and one victory, so they are in 16th place in the table and with only two points more than the second-placed Santos, the rival they beat in the tournament.