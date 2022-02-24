Amanda Seyfried with Oscar de la Renta and million dollar diamonds

that the 2021 Golden Globes they were going to be different, everyone knew. But that, despite the circumstances, the level of glamor and class in most cases has remained intact, it is one of the great surprises. One of them has been carried out, precisely, by amanda seyfried. The actress shone with her own light throughout the ceremony, in part, thanks to the diamond laden jewelry that accompanied her impressive princess dress. The details will surprise you.









Although the impressive dress of Oscar de la Renta He attracted all eyes from the first to the last moment, the truth is that it is enough to know the number of diamonds he was wearing for attention to be distracted for a long time. And it is that the actress who has played Marion in Davis has celebrated these Golden Globes so special in a big way: with two pieces of Forevermark, formed from a total of 22 carat diamonds in bracelet and earrings.









More specifically, the actress’s jewelry consisted of long earrings with golden drops made in platinum and yellow gold of 18 carats that, together, add up to more than 10 carats. Around the neck, a necklace of the same signature, Forevermark by Rahaminovstyle chokers diamond with white gold 18 carat and diamonds surrounding the entire diameter. And it is that the occasion of being nominated for the first time could not have been celebrated in a better way, through fashion: “I feel great, it’s my first nomination!” amanda seyfried to the American media.