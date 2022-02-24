AM | Alda Fendi, an art rebel – The Herald of Tabasco

two decades ago, Alda Fendi sold all his shares in the fashion firm that bears his surname to dedicate himself to patronage since his rome gallerywhich was entered without paying:

“People should be able to access free artit’s democracy”, he comments to the Efe news agency, behind some showy sunglasses that he never gives up.

“They call me the rebellious patron because I never pay the entrance fee,” this enthusiastic woman tells with a laugh, sitting on a stone curb preserved in the Rhinoceros Gallerythe exhibition hall that it manages in the center of Rome.

Alda, 81, is the youngest of the five Fendi sisters -Paola, Anna, Franca and Carla- who catapulted after the WWII the fur shop inherited from his parents, Adele Casagrande and Edoardo Fendi, opened in 1918 in the central Plebiscite Way.

But the firm owes its worldwide fame to these five women. It is not in vain that he was its creator for several decades, Karl Lagerfeld, he portrayed them in one of his sketches as “the five fingers of the hand”.

“Spending fifty years with him was a dream I will never forget,” she promises under a voluminous yellow coat and sheltered behind blue plastic sunglasses in the shape of fish fins.

However, after a life among bosses, Alda in 2001 sold its shares in the family company, bought by the French conglomerate LVMHand threw himself into the patronage of the art.

Thus he created the Alda Fendi Experiment Foundation, a non-profit institution with which, together with her daughters Giovanna and Alessia, among others, she supports the artistic experimentation.

“From that moment I decided to dedicate myself to art and I thought that these experiments should be in Rome but also go around the world because they are avant-garde, never banal, a way of art very intellectual and theatrical.”

In 2018 he inaugurated the Rhinoceros Gallerya cultural space distributed in a 3,500-square-meter centennial building rehabilitated by the famous architect Jean Nouvel and which also has 25 hotel rooms, a restaurant and a bar.

The bastion of the “Signora”, friend of Federico Fellini, Luchino Visconti, Gregory Peck or Meryl Streepstands at the origins of its city, the Forum Boarium, at the foot of the Palatine, where legend places the discovery of the twins Romulus and Remus on the banks of the Tiber River.

“Our ambition is that the art start from this building to the whole world in a new way, not in the institutional way in which everyone does it”, points out the businesswoman, who lives on horseback with Paris, precisely in a house that was Jean-Paul Sartre.

So much so that, for her patronage work, she has been decorated as Commander of the Italian Republic and with the French Legion of Honour.

In the last three years his Gallery has reached an agreement with the Saint Petersburg Hermitage to exhibit masterpieces such as the canvas of Saints Peter and Paul by El Greco, the sculpture “The Adolescent” by Michelangelo and, finally, the portrait of a “young woman” painted by Pablo Picasso in 1909.

The three pieces centered their respective exhibitions which, of course, were entered without paying.

“I don’t need any commercial benefits and this is something beautiful that makes me feel very free. In fact, I would re-invest everything I invested in artI have never regretted it,” he says.

Although it is also dedicated to pampering the immense heritage of the city where it was born. In these years, for example, she financed the excavation of the Basilica Ulpia, in the Forum of Trajan, and illuminated with lights of the Oscar-winning Victor Storaro the impressive Arch of Janus, in front of his Gallery.

In fact, he explains that the superintendency for culture of rome has entrusted them with the care of this Quadruple Arch in marble to celebrate “cultural events and experiments”.

“The art should never suffer State cuts. It is clear that the State must think that people eat, but then it must understand that art is like another bread without which one cannot live”, he maintains.

For this reason, he considers that the support is also the responsibility of the private sector, although businessmen increasingly see it with less good eyes to release money for artists.

“We have a precise duty to support art, also privately, although it is getting more and more difficult because they back down, they have problems. In fact, I have been left alone, I feel like a weirdo, everyone tells me that I am crazy to invest in art”, she assures.

To later promise with a smile on his face that seems perennial: “I’ll keep going anyway,” he says.

