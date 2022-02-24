Already on HBO Max a movie that failed at the box office in 2021 (and deserves a second chance) – CINEMABLEND

Clint Eastwood’s latest film, ‘Cry Macho’, is added to the streaming catalogue. Without being his best feature film, it is still a production worth seeing.

cry male It was released in September 2021 and barely made half of what it cost at the box office. It reaped 14.7 million dollars worldwide against the 33 it had as a budget. One of the many film failures of the year and proof that the way of consuming cinema has changed. After the global pandemic, priorities have changed and, if it was difficult to fill theaters before, now the public has to have a very good reason to go see a film on the big screen.

Ben Affleck already said it after the debacle of the last duel. The Ridley Scott film became a reality with 100 million dollars, but at its opening it only reached 30. “I have had bad movies that did not work and I did not blink. I know why people did not go, because they were not good. But [en esta] I liked what we did. I’m very proud, so I was really confused. Seeing how well it did on streaming, I thought, ‘Well, there you have it. That’s where the audience is,” said Ben Affleck, producer and star of the film, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

There is something of that in cry maleClint Eastwood’s latest film. Without being the best feature film of his filmography, it is still a film worth seeing and now that it is released on HBO Max it is the perfect opportunity to discover it. From today you can see on the streaming platform this production that shows that Eastwood is still in shape at 91 years old.

cry male centers on Mike Milo, a horse breeder who wins the Derby in Kentucky. At that very moment, his wife and son are killed. This fact marks his life forever, as it plunges him into a deep depression that he tries to overcome with alcohol. Retired from the rodeo forever due to a back injury, he accepts a mission from his old boss: bring his young son from Mexico to get him away from his alcoholic mother.

The film received a highly polarized reception from critics. Eastwood’s performance, tone, and set design received praise, but the script took the brunt of the reviews. That without forgetting the fact that Clint Eastwood presents himself as a 91-year-old heartthrob capable of continuing to dazzle women as he did in his best years. Therefore, lights and shadows on the part of a director who does not lose his good hand in the making.

“cry male is far from being his best film and, even so, it embraces you”, says Alejandro G. Calvo in his review, “He is very clear about what he wants to tell and he does not play nonsense or have any kind of sensationalism. He has always done it that way, but on this occasion the viewer has to do a lot on his part to believe it”.

For the critic and ‘publisher’ of SensaCinema, cry male fits perfectly into a trilogy completed by Great Turin and Mule. “All of them stories with the same sensitivity where Eastwood outlines the same model of protagonist: a very old man with a past of pain and, however, with the desire to achieve redemption. He carries out one last action with an iron demeanor, maintaining its moral principles and, at the same time, learning a lesson about the times, about life itself, about the decisions we make… If we talk about this kind of trilogy, the most recent is the most naive of the three” , points out G. Calvo.

In short, a film to have a good time and, if you prefer, pave the way for true gems of the filmmaker such as Mystic River, million dollar Baby, without forgiveness or Letters from Iwo Jima.

