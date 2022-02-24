All the movies, series and documentaries that premiere on Netflix in March

With each new month, the streaming platforms they renew their catalogs with new proposals for their subscribers. In the case of Netflixthe month of March arrives with attractive titles that will leave its users wanting more.

From original series and movies like the adam projectthe new film starring Ryan Reynolds, or the second season of Bridgerton, the acclaimed period drama that became one of the most watched series on the service. They will also be able to enjoy new documentaries, as well as other feature films and the arrival of new seasons of some of the fan favorite series.

SERIES

Guardians of Justice – March 1

After the self-destruction of their leader, whom they believed invincible, these superheroes must fight against evil forces, both internal and external.

Wild Rhythm – March 2

This Colombian series follows the story of Karina and Antonia, played by stars Greeicy Rendón and Paulina Dávila. Both are two opposite poles, but there is something that unites them: an enormous passion for music and dance. Two groups from opposite worlds walk their own paths until they come face to face in a dance battle where they discover that their dream of excelling and succeeding in what they are passionate about is born not only in urban neighborhoods but also in high society.

Flash (Season 7) – March 3

As Eva continues to torment Flash’s team, Barry attempts to create an artificial Speed ​​Force to restore his depleted powers.

Do you know who it is? – March 4

This is the new miniseries based on the homonymous novel by Karin Slaughter. In this fiction, a young woman tries to decipher the dark and mysterious past of her mother, played by Toni Collette, after a violent event brings to light secrets and a latent threat to her life.

Construction Fun – March 4

Master grumpy maker Jimmy DiResta takes ideas from a group of kids for his wacky creations, and if he likes them, he and his friends bring them to life.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 4) – March 11

Twenty drivers, some veterans and some rookies, put the pedal to the metal in another F1 season full of drama and adrenaline.

The last tear before laughing – March 8

They are comedians starring in an exciting drama. But if your improvisations are not funny, they will be left out of the picture. Let the chaos begin!

Astrological Guide to Broken Hearts (Season 2) – March 8

Alice’s show is still a success, but her unfortunate love affair with Davide is harder than life with Mercury retrograde.

The Last Kingdom (Season 5) – March 9

The final season of the successful series based on Bernard Cornwell’s The Saxon Stories saga has arrived. Seeming peace has reigned in England for years, but Uhtred believes conflict is near. Soon, events confirm his suspicions.

Queer Eye: Germany – March 9

Five experts in lifestyle, fashion, beauty, health and design, the Fab 5, dazzle a nation and change lives with their transformations.

Supergirl (Season 6) – March 10

Kara’s stakes are high as she risks her life to save humanity and stop a power-hungry Lex Luthor.

Once upon a time… but not anymore – March 11

The director Manolo Caro brings this fun musical proposal. The tragedy separated them. Now, they must meet again in another life to break the spell that hangs over their town, where no one can fall in love. It features performances by Sebastián Yatra, Rossy de Palma and Mariana Treviño.

Life After Death, with Tyler Henry – March 11

In this intimate reality show, clairvoyant medium Tyler Henry speaks to the afterlife to bring light and peace to our world, and to his own family past.

Give it gas – March 16

After participating in a tragic car race, Kike and his friend Noche escape to CDMX to rebuild their lives and (maybe) stay away from danger.

Top Boy (Season 2) – March 18

Dushane wants to expand his empire beyond the streets. But with partners abroad and family crises, more money only brings more problems.

Human Resources – March 18

Love bugs, hormone monsters and other critters experience office drama while taking care of their clients in this Big Mouth spin-off series.

Is it cake? – March 18th

Talented pastry artists replicate handbags, sewing machines and more in this meme-inspired baking competition.

The eternal confusion in the search for love – March 18

A peculiar and lonely man in his twenties, who is “helped” by a funny imaginary magician, tries to dare to try new things to find a partner.

Twenty five, twenty one – March 19

In a time when dreams seem unattainable, a fencer pursues her goals and meets a young worker who is trying to rebuild his life.

Heartland (Season 15) – March 19

After learning the hard way that life is short, Amy comes to terms with her future, while creating the Bartlett-Fleming family legacy.

Bridgerton (Season 2) – March 25

Following the passionate and fiery romance between Daphne and Simon, the second season of the period series will focus on Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest son of the family and Daphne’s older brother, who must find a suitable wife to settle down. . Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony searches for the one person who meets his impossible standards, until he meets Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran), fresh from the India.

Teen Mom 2 (Season 3) – March 31

This season, Leah faces the end of her marriage, while Kailyn tries to keep her lifestyle under control.

Teen Mom 2 (Season 4) – March 31

The cameras follow Chelsea, Kailyn, Jenelle and Leah through another season filled with family crises, shocking revelations and more.

FILMS

Spider-Man 3 – March 1

The platform adds to its catalog the third and last installment of Peter Parker played by Tobey Maguire. The hero seems to have everything under control, love and his superhero skills, but something changes when his dark side appears.

Two Against the Ice – March 2

Two men in search of a map fight to survive in the vast Greenland. Based on the true story of the Danish polar expedition of 1909.

Weekend in Croatia – March 3

When her best friend goes missing during a trip to Croatia, Beth scrambles to figure out what happened. But each clue leads her to more deceptions.

Trauma Center – March 6

An injured woman who witnessed a bloody confrontation receives the help of a detective, who hides her in an abandoned hospital.

The desire in me – March 8

Poland, sixties. At the height of her fame, artist Kalina Jedrusik must deal with a high-ranking official who threatens to destroy her career.

The Adam Project – March 11

After a crash landing in 2022, a time-traveling fighter pilot teams up with himself as a 12-year-old to save the future.

The Fat and the Skinny – March 13

As audiences dwindle and age advances, the legendary Laurel and Hardy hit the road to reconnect with their fans and strengthen their friendship.

Downton Abbey: The Movie – March 14

This is the first feature film of the successful British series Downton Abbey. On this occasion, the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants prepare for a new era and a royal visit. But even the most perfect plan can go wrong.

Marilyn has black eyes – March 15

Food brings together a creative duo in a psychiatric hospital. To make their fictional restaurant a reality, they must find the recipe to heal.

Today the world is fixed – March 16

A man learns that the son he has been raising for 9 years is not his and together they go on an adventure to find the biological father.

Ruby’s Rescue – March 17

Seeking to fulfill his elusive dream of joining an elite canine unit, a state trooper teams up with the smart but mischievous pup Ruby.

Until We Meet Again – March 18

In the magical city of Cusco, Peru, the opposite lives of an architect and an artist are transformed when they meet, and both change their perspective.

Fruits of the wind – March 18

A man breaks into an empty vacation home, but things go awry when the overbearing owner and his young wife arrive unexpectedly.

Midsommar: Terror Waits Not For Night – March 19

A grieving woman, played by Florence Pugh, accompanies her boyfriend and his college buddies to a remote Swedish village that is not the idyllic commune it appears to be.

John Wick 2: A New Day To Kill – March 20

Forced to pay off a past debt, John Wick (Keanu Reeves) kills someone he doesn’t want to kill. Until a betrayal puts a price on his head.

Ephemeral as the sakura – March 24

A budding photographer falls in love with a vibrant hairstylist. The future looks bright, until a twist of fate changes their lives.

Escape Room: No Exit – March 27

Six strangers use their wits to survive a series of deadly rooms that harbor their worst nightmares. Who will manage to escape?

Hail – March 30

After being criticized for failing his forecast, a meteorologist takes refuge in his daughter’s house and begins a journey of self-discovery.

Karate Kid 4: The New Adventure – March 31

Karate master Miyagi has a new ward in Boston: a teenage orphan tired of being bullied at school by the Alpha Elite.

DOCUMENTARIES AND SPECIALS

The worst tenant in the world – March 1

Violent scammers. ruthless killers. These true stories reveal some of the worst coexistence imaginable.

Paradise That Survives: A Family Legacy – March 3

Elephants, lions and many other species thrive in the Okavango Delta in the Kalahari desert. But a drought puts their future at risk.

Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You – March 8

A new Taylor Tomlinson stand-up special, filmed at the Wilbur Theater in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Pleasure Principles: Miniseries – March 8

Sex, joy, and modern science converge in this illuminating series that celebrates the world of female pleasure and debunks long-held myths.

The Andy Warhol Diaries: Miniseries – March 9

After the shootings of 1968, Andy Warhol begins to record his life and his feelings. This series show the person behind the character.

Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? Ella she’s Gorgeous-March 15

In her stand-up musical, Catherine Cohen translates her ideas about the search for love, the ridiculousness of marathons and the dreaded death into songs.

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives – March 16

After marrying a mysterious man who swore to her that he would make his dog immortal, a famous vegan restaurateur loses her way in life.

3 ton$: Assault on the Central Bank of Brazil – March 16

In 2005, a gang of thieves tunnels into a bank vault in Fortaleza, Brazil, taking more than 160 million reais.

Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days – March 22

Jeff remembers simpler times as he talks about age, SMS and sex education. In addition, he tells an anecdote from the “Blue Collar Comedy Tour”.

Trust no one – March 30

Following the unexpected death in India of the founder of a Canadian cryptocurrency firm, his clients suspect there are secrets to be unearthed.

800 meters – Coming soon

In 2017, Spain suffered two terrorist attacks perpetrated by young people fully integrated into their society. How could something like this happen?