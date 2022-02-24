All the differences between PowerPoint and Keynote on Mac

Price is a critical point

When we refer to a software comparison, we must bear in mind the price that have. Both in a single purchase and the subscription that you are going to have to face. In this sense, it must be taken into account that Apple offers its entire office suite in a free. The only condition to start the download is that you have a device in the ecosystem, be it an iPhone or a Mac.

This does not happen in PowerPoint, since Microsoft does bet on a subscription model to be able to get economic performance from its programs. Specifically, in order to download all the company’s programs in the office environment, you must pay a monthly or yearly subscription within Office 365. If you are a student, you may have access to a discount, but this will not mean that you do not have to pay money to access the software.

completely different design

Another really important point between both programs lies in their design. It is really important to take this aspect into account, since although it is functional, it must also be beautiful. In the end there are going to be many hours that are going to be spent in front of the program creating different presentations, and priority must be given to being nice and especially with accessible features. In this sense, we highlight that Keynote has a Apple’s own minimalist design.

It is very much in line with the rest of the applications that are native to the operating system, thus generating an environment with maximum harmony. Also at a glance you can see how all the features are hidden in different menus on the top and side. It is decided to reduce the information on the screen, having to take many more intermediate steps to be able to have a simple animation or change a text.

This is something that does not happen in Microsoft PowerPoint, where you have a much more loaded design and the functions are in sight. It is already quite common in the Microsoft ecosystem to have different tabs at the top of its programs with which to have a generalized view of all the functions. At first, it seems that it is intended primarily for a touch environment, although this function is not available on Mac.

Let’s talk about its specific functions

But beyond the design or the audience for which each of these programs is intended, the differences in specific functions should also be discussed. Next we are going to differentiate several relevant aspects that are going to be able to have in this type of program and that are of vital importance when choosing the best one.

Native and third-party templates

If you don’t have much imagination, surely you have chosen to use templates in these programs on more than one occasion. This is something that can become very common and that is why you should choose those programs that have a better assortment of professional templates. Both for a simple presentation at school, as an exhibition of economic results. Because it should be noted that there must be templates for different areas.

In this sense, and if we focus on the comparison, we must point out that both PowerPoint and Keynote have a template base that is quite limited. Obviously, not all the layouts that the developers would like can be included. And although this is a limitation that is integrated into the native mode of the software, it is completely solved thanks to the third-party designers. There are many web pages or external applications that offer access to over 4,000 templates different presentation. That is why, in both cases, you will have a lot of material available to create presentations that are completely professional.

animations

Make a text appear by itself, move an image or have a graphic scroll automatically. All this can be done through the animations that characterize the slide shows that can be done digitally with these programs. It is really useful especially to be able to draw the attention of the public at a really specific time. It is also ideal to highlight a specific idea. In this way you gain in quality, although obviously you have to know how to find the midpoint so that you are not constantly saturating yourself with animations.

To begin with, both Keynote and PowerPoint have an animation system for any object that works quite well. But in our opinion, the Keynote system works much better. This is because it’s easier to add animations, re-sequence them if necessary and adjust the animation style. That is why we are facing a truly flexible system open to changes. Among the available options, you will not miss any animation for the text or for the images that you will want to highlight in your presentation.

In our opinion, this is something that PowerPoint doesn’t do quite right. This is because it takes a bit more work to create them and access different menus. Above all, it requires investing more time when you need to make different changes in the sequence, the animation time or the type that has been established. In these cases, keep in mind that you should spend as little time as possible editing the presentations. In types of animation or options that can be used, it is exactly the same as Keynote. There are also differences in the aesthetics of the minuses, since it can be more visual in the Microsoft option, although it is expressed in a more confusing way.

website accessibility

One aspect that has become popular in recent years is the development of web versions for the different applications. This is something that Google especially popularized with its online office suite. In this case, it is ideal to be able to have a work accessible from any computer and always with the same graphical interface. It is without a doubt the solution that can exist to make any application compatible with all ecosystems.

In this case, both Microsoft and Apple have really successful web versions. The first through its globalized website with all services, and Apple integrates it into its iCloud website. Above all, it can be interesting in Keynote, since it is the only way we are going to have to create a presentation with this program in a non-Apple environment. In this case we can talk about Windows for example, that with a simple browser you can access the online version of Keynote.

design capacity

A crucial point for those who start from scratch with a new presentation. It is a fact that all the applications that are developed by Apple, have been created with designers in mind. That is why if you normally work with Photoshop or InDesign, you will be able to feel really comfortable with Keynote. Different design tools can be found in this application such as the alignment, in order to create a visual rhythm. In PowerPoint you can also have this alignment, although in a less successful way.

Another design feature that you will certainly appreciate are the typographic tools. In this case, Keynote allows you to align, adjust and work with fonts as if you were a true professional and without messing with the panels. In a single window, you will have all these features accessible in a comfortable way. This happens in PowerPoint where on many occasions you have to go through various menus, and in the end it is not something comfortable or productive.

Finally, something that you will certainly appreciate using if you are a great designer, are the slide rules. These are ideal to be able to adjust the borders and the limits of the presentations. In the case of Keynote, it is something that is natively integrated into the application to be able to adjust it in a really comfortable way, as soon as you start working with the program and create the presentation from scratch.

Ways to present the result

Once the presentation is over, it’s time to present it at school or at work. That is why you should also keep in mind the ways that exist to access this presentation and how the moderation view looks. This is the view that you will have on your computer or tablet when you are presenting your slideshow and it has a lot of information. In both cases, the design is quite similar and with similar characteristics.

Specifically, in both cases you will have access to your personal notes for each of the slides you have in the project. This is also added to a digital pointer, and the stopwatch to be able to control at all times how much time you are throwing the presentation. Although, in the Apple ecosystem, some important improvements can be seen when presenting, such as integration with the mobile application. This means that if you have a Mac with Keynote open, the slideshow can be controlled with the iPhone itself, having control literally in the palm of your hand. This way you won’t have to spend money on bluetooth controllers.

Integration with third party programs

The fact of being productive or not with a single program will always be based on the integration with other applications. In the case of these two programs, it must be said that they integrate very well with others, but as long as they are within the same ecosystem. In other words, if you have a graph in Numbers you will be able to quickly transfer it to Keynote with a simple click. And if there is any change in this it will also be able to export automatically.

Unfortunately, if we talk about third-party programs, it is already somewhat more complicated to integrate. Especially if we talk about Keynote, where it is quite restricted to very specific apps found in the Mac App Store. In this way Microsoft is much more open, given that allows installation of plugins very diverse. In the field of research, for example, Mendeley which is a great bibliographic manager that can be used in this type of applications in a very comfortable way.

Collaborative work

In the event that a project is being carried out where several people participate, it is really important to do it together. But beyond each one having an independent file, collaborative work in which all people work on the same document should always prevail. This has the advantage that the changes are applied live, being able to be seen by anyone.

The only condition is that all users have Keynote or PowerPoint installed. This can be a limitation if you have a person in the group that does not have an Apple device, since Keynote, as we have previously mentioned, is not available on a Windows PC for example. For everything else, the operation is really similar on both platforms, with invitations to all groups and changes that are saved in real time.

Our conclusions

As has been seen throughout this article, there are many differences, but also similarities that can be found between PowerPoint and Keynote. We must bear in mind that when it comes to creating a presentation we all have internalized the use of PowerPoint, since it is the “father” of digital presentations when it was released in 1987. Keynote does not have such a long history, but without a doubt it is a really competent program in functionalities.

In general, it should be noted that Keynote is indicated for those people who are fully integrated into the Apple ecosystem. In addition, it also has very powerful general design tools. But if what you are looking for is integration with add-ons and a true universality in its use, Microsoft PowerPoint may be the most suitable application.