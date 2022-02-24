All the challenges of Week 12 of Fortnite

Weekly challenges are a good way to get experience in Fortnite, that’s why we bring you what are the missions corresponding to this Season 1 Chapter 3 Week 12.

This week’s challenges:

Get shields in Buttered Stable (0/50) – Reward: 25,000 Season PE

Collect a treasure with Drake’s map (0/1) – Reward: 25,000 Season PE

Visit Deep Past or Pawn Shop on a speedboat (0/1) – Reward: 25,000 Season PE

Destroy items in Clandestine Cavern (0/25) – Reward: 25,000 Season PE

Deal damage to opponents with explosives (0/100) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Destroy gas pumps (0/4) – Reward: 25,000 Season PE

Use Spider-Man’s elastic webs to hook onto a zip line (0/15) – Reward: 25,000 Season PE

Destroy SORBET barrels (0/5) – Reward: 25,000 Season PE

Survive storm circles (0/5) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

As you know, there are a total of nine missions, but only the first seven will be active; since the last two are reserved by Epic Games to replace them in case any of the initial seven gives problems.

Once completed you will have a total of 175,000 Season experience points which will be added to your current level. Remember that you have one week to complete the missions, so you will have until March 3 to get all the seasonal experience points.