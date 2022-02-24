All about “Bam bam” by Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran

If you are aware of the music industry, you know that both Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello are among the most beloved artists in the industry. Whether it’s because of their fun and relaxed personality or because of the talent they exude as musicians. For the same reason, it was a matter of time to have a collaboration with them after “South of the Border” in 2019 for Ed’s album.

Both are at a special point in their careers, they no longer have to worry about promoting, their singles become successful from the first hours. To give you an idea, Ed collaborated with Taylor Swift on a remix of “The Joker and the Queen” and it quickly landed on major music charts. In Camila’s case, she has so much support that she is among the most popular Cinderella movies in the “Oscar Fan Favorite” beating Spiderman. Crazy!

Everyone went crazy when they found out about the collaboration after Camila announced it on her social networks. Achieving that hundreds of fans already have all the expectations placed on both artists. Although we do remember, it was in December of last year when Ed Sheeran clarified the following, “We have recorded a song together that will be released next year” so the fans already knew the great collaboration that awaited them.

Camila’s message to her fans was the following «Bam Bam, March 4th with @teddysphotos, one of my favorite people and artists. Also, my birthday is the day before, so I earned triple.” So we will have many surprises for this new single which would also start the new musical stage of both artists launching their new albums.

If we gather a bit of information, «Bam Bam» applies very well as part of their third album “Familia”, following «Don’t Go Yet» and «Oh Na Na». Songs that both fans and music critics loved. All together with another advance that Camila shared on TikTok with a fragment of “Psychofreak”. So we recommend you pre-save the song in your favorite playlists to be among the first to listen to it on March 5. To do it just click here.