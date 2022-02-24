Alejandro Irarragorri closes the doors of the Atlas to Andrés Guardado

Alejandro Irarragorri, president of Grupo Orlegi, assured that, at present, the Atlas does not require the services of Andrés Guardado

MEXICO — The president of Grupo Orlegi, Alejandro Irarragorriassured that just as at the time they sought to repatriate Andrew Saved to Mexican soccer to play with him Atlasemphasized that due to the soccer moment that the team is experiencing, it is not to consider a return of the Rojinegro youth squad.

“With Andrés I spoke personally in 2019 when we acquired the team. I invited him to work, I invited him to play. We made an important offer for him and at the time he declined because he had, in his professional part, in his personal part, other views and other plans, “said the manager..

“Today I don’t know what his situation is. I did read more or less some of his statements, but our football moment today is not to consider that. We’ll see in time, what I can tell you is that former players will always be recognized and honored and people who added value to the institution and who are loved by the fans”, he assured.

Andrés Guardado has expressed his desire to retire with Atlas. Getty Images

Alejandro Irarragorri acknowledged that he has a good relationship with the owner of Chivas, Amaury Vergaraso both have exchanged advice in order to improve in the face of different problems in the administration of both clubs.

2 Related

“Yes, I repeat, I have a great relationship and a great friendship with Amaury. Also, we have great coincidences in the way we see things. All of us friends in general ask each other for advice, when you participate in an industry, when you experience the same problems, I have asked him for advice, just as he has surely asked me for my points of view at times. I want to be very clear on that, both of us, the people who have empathy and who see the world in the same way, communicate in order to share experiences, ”he added.

Given the rumor of the possibility that Grupo Orlegi would acquire the Royal Saragossa of the Second Division of Spain, pointed out that looking for a club in England and Spain is one of the objectives that have been outlined as an organization.

“What I can tell you is that the mission and vision that as Orlegi Sports we have in the management of multiple teams, in the synergies generated in the strategic areas and shared services. I have been very clear that Europe, in particular England and Spain, are objectives that we have outlined and that surely in a few weeks we will have a little more to say about it”, he concluded.