Alda Fendi, a rebellious patron: “People should be able to access art for free”

Rome, Feb 23 Two decades ago, Alda Fendi sold all her shares in the fashion firm that bears her surname to dedicate herself to patronage from her gallery in Rome, which you enter without paying: “People should be able to access art for free , it’s democracy,” he told Efe, behind flashy sunglasses that he never renounced. “They call me the rebellious patron because I never pay a ticket,” this enthusiastic woman laughs, sitting on a stone curb preserved in the Rhinoceros Gallery, the exhibition hall that she manages in the center of the Italian capital. Alda, 81 years old from Rome, is the youngest of the five Fendi sisters -Paola, Anna, Franca and Carla- who catapulted after World War II the fur shop inherited from her parents, Adele Casagrande and Edoardo Fendi, opened in 1918 in the central Plebiscite Way. But the firm owes its worldwide fame to these five women. Not surprisingly, Karl Lagerfeld, who was his creative for decades, portrayed them in one of his sketches as “the five fingers of the hand”. “Spending fifty years with him was a dream I will never forget,” she promises under a voluminous yellow coat and sheltered behind blue plastic sunglasses shaped like fish fins. However, after a life among patrons, Alda sold her shares in the family company in 2001, bought by the French conglomerate LVMH, and launched into patronage. She thus created the Alda Fendi-Esperimenti Foundation, a non-profit institution with which she, along with her daughters Giovanna and Alessia, among others, supports artistic experimentation. “From that moment I decided to dedicate myself to art and I thought that these experiments should be in Rome but also go around the world because they are avant-garde, never banal, a very intellectual and theatrical art form.” And in 2018 she opened the Rhinoceros Gallery, a cultural space distributed in a 3,500-square-meter centennial building rehabilitated by the famous architect Jean Nouvel and which also has 25 hotel rooms, a restaurant and a bar. The bastion of the “Signora”, a friend of Federico Fellini, Luchino Visconti, Gregory Peck or Meryl Streep, stands at the origins of her city, the Foro Boario, at the foot of the Palatine, where legend places the discovery of the Romulus twins and Rowing on the banks of the Tiber River. “Our ambition is for art to spread from this building to the whole world in a new way, not in the institutional way in which everyone does it,” says the businesswoman, who lives on horseback with Paris, precisely in a house that was by Jean-Paul Sartre. So much so that, for her patronage work, she has been decorated as Commander of the Italian Republic and with the French Legion of Honor. In the last three years, his Gallery has reached an agreement with the Hermitage in Saint Petersburg to exhibit masterpieces such as the canvas of Saints Peter and Paul by El Greco, the sculpture “The Adolescent” by Michelangelo and, most recently, the portrait of a “young woman” painted by Pablo Picasso in 1909. The three pieces centered their respective samples to which of course you entered without paying. “I don’t need any commercial benefit and this is something beautiful that makes me feel very free. In fact, I would invest everything I invested in art again, I have never regretted it,” she says. But she is also dedicated to pampering the immense heritage of the city where she was born. In these years, for example, she financed the excavation of the Basilica Ulpia, in the Trajan Forum, and illuminated the impressive Arch of Janus, in front of her Gallery, with lights by the Oscar winner Vittorio Storaro. In fact, Mrs. Fendi explains that the Superintendence for Culture of Rome has entrusted them with the care of this quadruple Arch in marble to celebrate “cultural events and experiments”. “Art should never suffer cuts from the State. It is clear that the State must think that people eat, but then it must understand that art is like another bread without which you cannot live,” she maintains. For this reason, she considers that the support is also the responsibility of the private sector, although the businessmen see it with less and less favor to release money for the artists. “We have a precise duty to support art, also privately, although it is becoming more difficult because they back down, they have problems. In fact, I have been left alone, I feel like a weirdo, everyone tells me that I am crazy to invest in art,” he confesses. She then promises her with a smile on her face that seems perennial: “I’ll keep going anyway.” Gonzalo Sanchez