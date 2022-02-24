Ajax and Benfica staged a vibrant draw in the UCL First Leg

Despite getting ahead twice on the scoreboard, the Ajax failed to get past the draw against benfica (2-2) in Lisbon and broke the full number of victories he had so far in the competition and left everything open for the second leg in Amsterdam.

Dusan Tadic and sebastien hallerwho did not fail and continued his scoring streak, gave Ajax the lead on two occasions, but the Eagles they did not lose faith and managed to tie, with an own goal from the Ivorian attacker himself and another from Yaremchuk.

In a dynamic and entertaining game for both fans, the Ajax took the baton in the first part, but the benfica he managed to change the script after the break and did not make it easy for the Dutch.

The pupils of Nelson Verissimo They were the first to approach the rival area, with a header without much danger of Vertonghen in the first few minutes he hunted down Pasveer smoothly.

But it was the Amsterdam team who saw the goal first. The benfica he failed in a ball exit and Mazraoui did not forgive the Spaniard’s mistake Alex Grimaldotook possession of the ball, put in a cross from the right and tadic finished with pleasure.

After two unsuccessful shots, he decided to cross and the ball ended up hitting Haller’s legs and entering the goal.

Haller was quick to rectify the situation. Three minutes later, the Ivory Coast footballer hooked a rebound from Vlachodimos and returned the lead to his team. The striker scored his 11th Champions League goal this season and has scored in every game so far (7).

In the end, embodied faith paid off. In ’72 Goncalo Ramos a strong shot was fired Pasveer he managed to repel but without success, the ball was dead and Yaremchuk sent it to the nets with a header.

In celebration of the goal, the Ukrainian showed a shirt with the coat of arms of his native country.

The score remained the same until the referee whistled. Even though that him Ajax scored two goals in Lisbon, goals away from home are no longer worth double, so everything remains open for the Vuelta.

Portuguese and Dutch will meet again at the Amsterdam Arena on March 15.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: HÉCTOR HERRERA: ATLÉTICO DE MADRID LET THE VICTORY ESCAPE AGAINST MANCHESTER UNITED