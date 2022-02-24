After The Batman, there will be more Batverse

Matt Reeves has announced that he would like to continue telling more stories from his Batman universe

After years and years of Batman movies, one of the things that fans can still blame him for is that there was no continuity. If we remember the previous films, only Christopher Nolan’s trilogy has had a certain common thread and Matt Reeves wants to end that.

The DCEU has been marked by entrances and exits. This has meant that it has not been possible to have continuity, as if Marvel has had it and its universe, consolidating itself without competition in the audiovisual world.

“Gotham’s Story Never Ends”. These statements by Matt Reeves have raised suspicions of plans beyond batmanand it is that after all, the director is interested in being able to explore a world so vast that it has probably not been possible until now.

It is true that HBO Max is already working on the future of this universe and they are in pre-production of two series dedicated to Gotham police force and the figure of the Penguin. It would be the first time that the Batman universe has left the big screen under the same universe.

Why hasn’t there been a Batverse so far?

This question is probably the one that many people are asking since the DC superhero is one of the most recognized around the world, and it is more profitable than it has been until now.

Although the films released before 2000 have had a link or are more or less similar in terms of theme and style, the multiple changes of characters and variations of all kinds have meant that there is no notable continuity.

The attempt to revive the character with the trilogy of Christopher Nolan, one of the fan favorites, also did not give rise to that universe that he had created. The films were self-contained and the director preferred to focus on character creation and consolidation.

The change and introduction of Ben Affleck The cast of lucky people who have played Batman did not help either that any producer could bet on that story. Yes, it is true, that the closest thing to a universe of DC It has been what has happened in recent years, showing stories in which the characters intermingled.

We still don’t know if we’re going to be lucky enough to see that course batverse. The truth is that the stories and characters that can be brought to the screen are many. Are we looking forward to years and years of something that rivals Marvel?