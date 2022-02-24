AEW: Jeff Hardy confirms that he will be with the company once his non-compete clause ends

Since his surprise dismissal on December 9, 2021, Jeff Hardy He has been the talk of the wrestling community eagerly awaiting his next move. Many fans have claimed that Jeff could follow in the footsteps of his brother Matt Hardy and relapse into All Elite Wrestling.

After several weeks of rumors about it, we finally have a confirmation from Jeff Hardy himself. The former WWE world champion declared to the YouTube user Jared Myers that the next step in his wrestling career will be within Tony Khan’s company. “I feel very nervous and excited, because soon I will be in AEW. I have received a lot of support, but the nerves are still there.”

It should be noted that All Elite Wrestling has not yet been publicly expressed regarding the arrival of “The Charismatic Enigma” in their ranks. On the other hand, Jeff Hardy is still tied to a no-compete clause that prevents you from signing with another company. Hardy’s contractual obligations with WWE will officially end on March 9, for which will not be able to be present for the pay-per-view Revolutionbut yes for the following weekly shows.

After his participation in WWE between the years 1994 to 2003 and 2006 to 2009, Jeff Hardy returned to the company with his brother Matt in April 2017 on the way to WrestleMania 33. With his brother absent from WWE, Jeff returned to work solo since 2020 and won the Intercontinental Championship that he defended for 36 days. Hardy’s last feuds took place on SmackDown, where he teamed with Drew McIntyre against Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the AEW news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.