AEW Dynamite: Buddy Matthews makes a surprise appearance and joins Malakai Black and Brody King

During broadcasts of AEW Dynamite via TBS and Fite TV, the wrestler Buddy Matthews made a surprise appearance before confirming his hiring by All Elite Wrestling.

After their loss to Dark Penta and PAC, The House of Black began an ambush on their rivals from recent weeks. Suddenly, a blackout surrounded Webster Bank Arena as fans reacted in surprise. The lights revealed Buddy Matthews in the ring, who he quickly proceeded to join Malakai Black and Brody King. on the attack. The three men disappeared in a new blackout while the company networks confirmed the hiring of Matthews full time.

Originally from Australia, matthew adams He has been a prominent name on the independent circuit in his native Melbourne. In 2013, the fighter was hired by WWE under the name Buddy Murphy. The fighter is a former NXT and RAW tag team champion, in addition to having lifted the now-defunct Cruise Championship. On June 2, 2021, Buddy was released by the company after eight years under contract. The fighter would return to the independent scene in companies like MLW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

