Adam Sandler will appear in “Claw”, the new film of the platform focused on the NBA

Netflix presented the first official trailer for the film Clawa story featuring Adam Sandler away from comedy and focused on NBA.

Along with the renowned American actor, the Spaniard from the Utah Jazz will appear, Juan Hernangomez. Additionally, the film is produced by basketball star, Lebron James.

According to the circle close to Sandler, who also plays a role in the production, it would be a “declaration of love” towards basketball. The ambitious project exploits a little-known facet of the performer.

A powerful story, different from what we are used to seeing from the interpreter, mixed with basketball and the reality of the NBA stars, promises a great result.

Filming began in 2021 and also features other stars from the National Basketball Association. Bring YoungTobiasHarris, Seth Curry and Boban Marjanović are some of the basketball players who will say present.

