Adam Sandler will appear in “Claw”, the new film of the platform focused on the NBA

Netflix presented the first official trailer for the film Clawa story featuring Adam Sandler away from comedy and focused on NBA.

Along with the renowned American actor, the Spaniard from the Utah Jazz will appear, Juan Hernangomez. Additionally, the film is produced by basketball star, Lebron James.

According to the circle close to Sandler, who also plays a role in the production, it would be a “declaration of love” towards basketball. The ambitious project exploits a little-known facet of the performer.

A powerful story, different from what we are used to seeing from the interpreter, mixed with basketball and the reality of the NBA stars, promises a great result.

Filming began in 2021 and also features other stars from the National Basketball Association. Bring YoungTobiasHarris, Seth Curry and Boban Marjanović are some of the basketball players who will say present.

The plot shows us a foreign player with a harsh past (Hernangomez) and a headhunter who was going through a rough patch (Sandler). The scout discovered the talented man and decided to take him to the United States without the approval of his team.

With a story that they begin to write together from adversity, both will have one last chance to prove that they can make it in the nba.

Claw It was written by Taylor Materne and Will Fetters, directed by Jeremiah Zagar, and produced by LeBron James and Adam Sandler.

While sport is at the center of the story, it is about an emotional and triumphant journey of two underdogs who put everything at stake to pursue their dreams.

The film will be available in the Netflix catalog on next June 10. Check out the trailer below: