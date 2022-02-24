Actor Tom Hanks’ Airstream camper up for auction

It is known as the Silver Bullet (silver bullet), it is a camper of the famous Airstrean brand that belongs to the actor Tom Hanks and that will be the protagonist of the Bonhams Quail Lodge auction that will be held in Carmel, United States, next Friday the 13th of August.

It is the motorhome that the actor has used during the filming of several of his best-known films, such as Forrest Gump or Angels and Demons, and which is estimated to raise between 150,000 and 250,000 dollars.

Present in several shoots

The motorhome is from 1992 and was customized according to the tastes of Hanks who detailed the specifications he wanted as confirmed by Bonhams herself “I had spent too much time in conventional trailers with ugly decoration and horribly uncomfortable furniture. I did not want anything incorporated, apart from kitchen and bathroom so I only had a desk and cabinet in the back, a futon-like platform on the floor and room for a small table and chairs I also wanted a regular sofa so I opted for one with removable legs for him to walk through the door,” says the actor.

bonhams

The vehicle is offered with all the furniture Hanks used, as well as a mirror in the bathroom reminiscent of those used in artists’ dressing rooms, with Hollywood lighting, based on two strings of light bulbs.

This motorhome accompanied the actor on several of his shoots since in his downtime he took the opportunity to rest in a more familiar environment personalized to his liking. He has traveled thousands of miles across the United States.

bonhams

Hanks has always been delighted with the vehicle, according to the Bonhams manager who appears in the images with the actor: “An Airstream is beautiful and cozy, so everyone who visited mine left wanting one. I do not forget the night shoots at Gump and The Green Mile with the windows open and the fresh air rushing in. Or the time Kevin Bacon, Bill Paxton and I watched a Buster Keaton documentary on TV, before running through Forest Lawn Cemetery with our Apollo 13 suits. You haven’t lived it all until you survive a movie-stopping thunderstorm in an Airstream while in a remote location in Carolina.”

custom equipment

Its windows are adorned with replica blackboards (clapperboards) that identify 18 places where it was used, from Sleepless in Seattle in 1993 to The Circle in 2017.

This Airstream measures 32 meters and includes a multitude of accessories, as well as complete crockery, several espresso machines, kitchen equipment and a set of teak wood chairs and tables.

bonhams

It has electric leveling jacks, bonded patio awning and a couple of propane tanks. A separate Honda ES 6500 120/240 volt generator is included.

Classic Standard Airstream 34′ Limited equipment and Excella 1000 package (selected by actor) includes, among other things, air conditioning, hot water heater and window shades.

bonhams

The dry weight of this Airstream is 3.3 tons, to which an extra 725 kilos can be added, reaching a total of 4,000. It has always been maintained by the brand’s technical service and has been stored in a garage when not in use. One of the air conditioners is autographed by Tom Hanks.

bonhams

After nearly 30 years of ownership, Hanks has now decided to give up his Airstream because “films move faster now” and “there’s not as much free time on set. I used it back in the days when films moved more slowly.” , confirm.

a movie caravan

The Airstream is being offered at the Bonhams Quail Lodge auction as part of the Tom Hanks collection which also includes a 2010 Ford F-450 Super Duty pick-up ($70,000 – $100,000), which was used to tow the Airstream, although the actor was not the driver, due to insurance issues while he was filming.

A custom 1980 Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser and a 2015 Tesla Model S P85D complete the collection.

bonhams

“Tom has added a magical touch with an all-American engineering icon like this Airstream and we are delighted to add some Hollywood stardust to our Quail Lodge lots for 2021,” said Bonhams Global Motorsports Director Mark Osborne.

bonhams

The auction will be a traditional live sale with bids accepted from customers in the room (while respecting social distancing and all local COVID-related guidelines), with limited public admission by appointment.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io