Actor Seth Rogen visited La Corriente restaurant in Rosarito

Baja California has undoubtedly been recognized worldwide for its delicious cuisine, which is why it is becoming the favorite destination of great Hollywood celebrities, and on this occasion the actor Seth Rogen visited the renowned restaurant La 1/2 Corriente + Rosarito smoker.

Seth Rogen is a Canadian actor, comedian, director and producer recognized for his role as Mac Radner in the movie Insane Neighbors, and for his recent performance in the Hulu mini-series “Pam & Tommy”; It was through the official website of the restaurant that the actor’s pleasant visit to Baja California was announced.

At the moment the reason for the actor’s visit to the region last Saturday, February 19, is unknown.

It should be remembered that Baja California has received endless artists such as Mel Gibson, Harrison Ford, Lana del Rey, Rihanna, Ricky Martin, Drew Barrymore and recently the actress meryl streepwho have visited from the renowned Caesar’s restaurant to the Valle de Guadalupe, to try the gastronomic delights that the state offers.

Other Mexican celebrities who have been attracted by the wonders of the region are Saúl “El Canelo” Álvarez, Roberto Palazuelos, José María Yazpik known for playing Amado Carrillo Fuentes in the series “Narcos”, “El Señor de los Cielos”, Alejandro Camacho, Juelita Venegas and more.

Without a doubt, Baja California is becoming more and more of a gastronomic tourist destination that celebrities cannot miss and it seems that this news is passing by word of mouth.

