A “Shark” in the lagoon

The “green waters” in the Gómez lagoon returned a couple of weeks ago and ended up liquefying due to the rains in the region and the usual flow entering the water mirror.

The problem was not solved – it was covered up – but the situation that occurred once again marked a chain of irresponsibility on the part of the Petrequista officials, who try to cover the sun with their hands in environmental, tourism and health management.

During the first week of February the “blue-green algae” due to the lagoon downspout as a result of high temperatures and lack of rainfall, but at the same time demonstrating the contamination of the waters as a result of the abuse of agrochemicals in agricultural production, which is extensively investigated and verified at the local, provincial, national and international.

Faced with this scenario, the Undersecretary of Water Resources under the Ministry of Infrastructure and Public Services of the Province issued a “red alert” for the presence of cyanobacteria in the Laguna de Gómez de Junín, which means high risk since “The water looks like a dark green, brownish or reddish mass, with the appearance of thick cream, so it should not be used for direct consumption or for personal hygiene. Children and pets should be kept away until the bloom disappears and food that comes from the lagoon should not be consumed.”

Such a description served the marketing team of Mayor Pablo Petrecca to convene an alleged crisis committee that ended in an opposition show criticizing provincial monitoring, in addition to victimizing himself with this “Because Junín yes and others no” and with the sum of official officials arguing true nonsense.

Undoubtedly, all Juninenses would like to have the three lagoons full of fauna (especially fish), with healthy water and in natural conditions, without the presence of polluting elements and that they be enjoyed by themselves and by a multitude of tourists. But that desire cannot serve to distort reality, but rather should be the reason for the authorities and intermediate entities of the district to get to work on improving conditions and for this they need a capacity and responsibility that they do not seem to have and from the comfort choose that of “Let’s eat shit, millions of flies can’t be wrong.”

AMITY ISLAND

The demonstrations carried out during the meeting of the crisis committee convened this week are comparable to the blockbuster movie “Shark” by Steven Spielberg released in 1975. The story is based on the danger posed by the presence of a scrawny people-eater on the (fictional) beaches of Amity Island, while the local authorities – thinking about the tourist business – try to hide the situation, they minimize it and end up celebrating the fishing of a shark that had nothing to do with the real murderer, but that serves to change the focus of the problem. Problem that by not attending it ends up generating more victims, putting in suspense the safety not only of tourists, but of the entire city.

For this reason, the statements made during the meeting of the crisis committee by Marcelo García, General Undersecretary of the local government, and the councilor of Together and former ruralist president Rodrigo Esponda, are not only irresponsible, but also interested.

There were no opinions from the municipal areas of Health or Environment, but García, a lawyer by profession, criticized (without data) and questioned the monitoring of the Undersecretary of Water Resources of the Province, because according to him “He put the traffic light on red due to the presence of cyanobacteria in the Gómez lagoon” and not in others that also make up the lagoon complex. Such statements show that the problem for the municipality is the “red alert” and not the problem of contamination that affects the water course.

Councilman Esponda, who is also an agricultural producer, in his “sincericide” expressed: “We believe that with everything that is at stake, the evaluation should be different. We talk about health, but we also talk about work and it already happened to us that when we chose one over the other, things went wrong “. The local “lilith” showed its ideological promiscuity in which money matters before life, knowing that the proliferation of cyanobacteria in the lagoon and other toxic concentrations for biodiversity are the product of the abuse in the use of agrochemicals by agribusinesses that he defends above all the quality of life of all the inhabitants of the region.

DENYERS

It is not the first time that the municipality comes out (without arguments) to despise scientific information. He did it when the then senator Juan Carlos Fiorini (today a councilor) said last year that the vaccination campaign had “failed”.

Regarding the lack of control of agricultural fumigations in Junín, Petrecca has admitted that he does not have personnel to carry it out and “roosters and midnight”sent a project to the Deliberative Council to outsource that control, while putting the fox to take care of the chickens when locating Esponda to “defend” the red traffic light of bacteria.

The community management behaved in the same way when an UNNOBA researcher released a report in 2018 on the contamination of the Junín lagoons, when what they had to do was start dealing with solving the problem. At that time, Perla Casella, from Environment, denied the presence of bacteria as indicated in the report and Guido Covini, from Obras Sanitarias, maintained that the municipality was not throwing sewage liquids into the bodies of water.

It is not just about the green waters and the toxicity of cyanobacteria, but about a host of denials that only end up causing greater damage, including the scarce fish fauna, a product of, among other things, the massive mortality of fish.

Although the domain and control of the lagoon is provincial, the municipality should be in charge of promoting improvements in the three lagoons of the district, demanding sanitation policies and not looking for absurd excuses that end up compromising the future both in the productive and recreational areas.

Tourism is also a pejerrey and the fish fauna is in clear decline. It has been years since massive fishermen have been seen on the wall of the natural park (the jetty was not even repaired).

Sport fishing is then an essential engine of tourism and also receives the blows of pollution.

WITHOUT OXYGEN THERE IS POLLUTION

When the Multidisciplinary Congress on Sciences organized by UNNOBA was held in April 2018, one of the dissertations referred to “Environmental Consequences of Industrial Agriculture: Impact of Glyphosate on Freshwater”.

The same was in charge of Dr. Haydée Pizarro, principal investigator of CONICET, Faculty of Exact and Natural Sciences (UBA), who spoke with SEMANARIO and explained that “what one finds of oxygen in the water is the product of physical and chemical issues, by photosynthesis of organisms, all natural to the system. We know that the solubility of oxygen decreases with temperature and that it can cause a decrease in the water, but there are other factors”.

The researcher highlighted that “If, for example, a large flood drags material from the basin that ends up in the water and there are crops in that basin, everything goes into the lagoon. Everything that reaches the water is given by the decomposition system itself, mainly bacteria and fungi, so if a lot of material enters, it decomposes aerobically, that is, it uses oxygen for this, so its presence will decrease.

Pizarro also said that “In our experiences we have seen that both with glyphosate and with 2,4D (another herbicide with a greater impact than the previous one), these herbicides, when they enter the water, also generate high bacterial activity that causes a decrease in dissolved oxygen in the water. ”.

He added that “If we consider a heavy summer rain, after a drought and where agricultural activity takes place and glyphosate and 2.4D are fumigated, all that after the rain reaches the water and favors that activity. So when we see a lagoon system like this one in Junín, when there is a fish die-off, we cannot say that it has nothing to do with agricultural activity based on agrochemicals, because we show that these two products contribute to it.”

Finally, the researcher estimated that “If we add to this situation the heat or stagnant water, there is no wind and therefore there is no mechanical oxygenation, then this mortality is the product of a combination of things, but we can never stop taking into account the role they play these agrochemicals.