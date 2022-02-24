Normally, Microsoft usually announces every beginning and every middle of the month the list of games that will join the Xbox Game Pass catalog during the corresponding month. However, there are times when those from Redmond surprisingly announce that a new game joins PC Game Pass without having previously announced it.

In this case, the new game that joins Xbox Game Pass, specifically PC Game Pass, will be Dragon Ball FighterZ. Although the title was available in the Game Pass catalog for console, the truth is that it had not yet arrived for the compatible platform catalog.

Can’t contain our power levels down for much longer.

DRAGON BALL FighterZ is available to play in 2 days ⚠️ Photosensitive Warning ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/k0F8jSNp1B —PC GamePass (@XboxGamePassPC) February 22, 2022

A new game joins PC Game Pass by surprise

In this way, the title developed by Arc System Works, which is considered one of the best fighting games today, surpassing in popularity authentic titans of the genre such as Mortal Kombat 11, will finally be available to users on PCs that have a Game Pass subscription.

Although the announcement was advanced by John Liao, Bandai Namco’s digital marketing specialist, today it was the PC Game Pass account which has confirmed Dragon Ball FighterZ will join the service’s catalog in two dayscoinciding with the arrival of the new title character: Android 21 in a lab coat.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.