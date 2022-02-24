‘999’, the theme that unites Selena Gómez with Camilo | Music | Entertainment

american singer Selena Gomez and his colleague and composer Camilo presented their first collaboration together with the pop song “999”a single written by the Colombian artist that premieres with a video clip and in which they show “a true connection when interpreting the lyrics.”

“Camilo is a fantastic songwriter and singer who takes pride in exposing his true emotions and feelings, which we immediately connected with. I could not be more excited to collaborate with him, ”the actress also said in a statement when presenting the topic.

The song is produced by Edgar Barrera, winner of the Grammy and Latin Grammy awards, together with AC and Camilo himself, who revealed that it was written “thinking about the sonority” of his partner’s voice.

“Working with Selena Gómez is a giant honor. From the beginning, ‘999′ It was written with the sonority of her voice in mind and it wouldn’t exist if it wasn’t created dreaming of this collaboration,” said the artist, born in Medellín, Colombia, and considered one of the greatest exponents of new pop of his generation.

“I feel too excited about the opportunity that a song as precious as this represents for me and my project, with an artist whom I respect and have followed for so long,” Camilo said.

For its part, the video clip, filmed in Los Angeles (California), presents the duo in a “visually natural” environment, which coincides with the “simple and organic style” of the song, according to the statement.

The audiovisual production is directed by Sophie Muller.

“Selena and Camilo’s performance is timeless and natural, showing a true connection when interpreting the lyrics, accompanied by natural and dreamlike settings,” the press release describes.

The premiere of “999” comes after Selena received unanimous praise for her long-awaited return to Latin music.

His first EP in Spanish, “Revelation”, was released earlier this year. The 7-track collection includes collaborations with urban “phenomenon” Rauw Alejandro and urban artist Myke Towers, among others.

Selena Gómez, who began her acting career at the age of 10 with the secondary role of Gianna in the children’s television series “Barney & Friends”, as a singer has achieved resounding success.

“Lose You To Love Me”the first single from his acclaimed album “rare”, marked a historic moment for the singer by reaching her first number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

acclaimed by New York Times As an artist who “writes hits even when he’s not trying”, Camilo, for his part, has more than 1.3 billion views on all digital platforms around the world.

Both today show their connection with “999via Interscope Records, the multi-genre streaming platform that is part of Universal Music Group. (AND)