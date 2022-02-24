5-year-old boy killed his sister imitating the game Fortnite

An unfortunate news has been confirmed in Tijuana, Mexico, where a five-year-old boy has killed his sister, lafter coincidentally finding a gun belonging to his father and want to imitate your favorite video game ‘Fortnite’, so he ended up firing a deadly shot against his family member.

The incident occurred on February 13 and according to the information provided with ‘El Imparcial’, the little boy found a 38-caliber revolver on a shelf in the workshop where his father works, seconds later he took it and “as if it were real” in the Fortnite he shot his two-year-old sister.

You may be interested in: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could happen tonight, says Antony Blinken

After making some movements, as if he were in a video game, he pulled the trigger and the bullet hit the forehead of his sister Alana, who was only two years old.

Miguel Ángel, father of the minor, as soon as he heard the detonation of the weapon He immediately left his job and ran into the place where the events took place. In the unfortunate scene, she saw the little girl lying on the floor, surrounded by a pool of blood and without vital signs. Finally trying to take the gun from his son, the man was also accidentally shot in the arm.

See also: Women are sexually assaulted by agents at the US-Mexico border

As reported in the aforementioned medium, the father took the girl and put her in his car to take her to a care center, however, his effort was in vain, since it was impossible to save Alana.

In his testimonies with the authorities, the minor stated that he was playing with his sister when he found The revolver. It was at that moment that he decided to play with her “like in Fortnite” because he thought her weapon was a toy.

The unfortunate news has been known in much of the world as it is such an incredible fact that by imitating a video game, a boy murdered his younger sister.

More information: Mexican denounced sexual abuse and could be sentenced to 100 lashes and 7 years in prison