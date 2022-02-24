5 Most Powerful Villains In Marvel’s Phase 4

Marvel Phase 4 is going to bring us great villains that will make our heroes tremble. These are the 5 most powerful enemies!

since we saw Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame we have not had another villain as amazing as the one that gave us the russo brothers. We have been orphans of great superheroic nemesis, although the Marvel Phase 4 They brought us back other villains from the past by the hand of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the great arachnid event led by Tom Holland. However, what awaits us? What is the future of the MCU? What great enemies will we meet?

In this post we are going to analyze the possible villains that Marvel Phase 4 is going to give us. Some are already confirmed, others are rumors and some are on this list more out of desire than reality. But all of them share a series of characteristics… they are amazing and really dangerous!

Gorr the Butcher of Gods

A guy who has carved out for himself the nickname “The Butcher of Gods” is someone to be reckoned with. And if he is going to be played by Christian bale… turn off and let’s go! The actor in the trilogy Dark Knight will put on the skin of hat. Will be on Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth film of Thor solo and the second he directs Taika Waititi. It is not the only great surprise that we are going to have, since in this film we will have the appearance of Jane Foster What Goddess of Thunder.

Super Skrull

It was already rumored Captain Marvel (2019), but now we are going to have a good portion of Super Skrull. Or wait, go. The possibility that this great villain appears in Phase 4 of Marvel is increasingly high. His presence is practically taken for granted both in the marvels like in secret invasion. Be that as it may, if it ends up coming out we are going to have a tremendously powerful enemy from the physical point of view. It’s not going to be exactly easy to finish him off in that sense.

High Evolutionary

It is not confirmed yet, but all the rumors suggest that we will see the High Evolutionary in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Director James Gunn he has promised that the end of the trilogy will be hard, very hard; and also sad, very sad. The rumors about this villain are so powerful that it has even been pointed out that the actor Chuk Iwujiwho played Clemson Murn on peacemaker, will be the one who plays this spectacular villain from the comics. I hope they are not just rumours!

Kang the Conqueror

We met him at the end of the series Lokihand in hand with the actor Jonathan Majors. Fortunately or unfortunately, we have not yet seen anything in this Marvel Phase 4. Kang the Conqueror is one of the most incredible villains in the history of the publisher. His presence, his charisma, his evil plan, his authority, his identity, his development… it all makes him very special! We don’t know where we’ll see it next, but we wouldn’t be surprised to find it in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. If anyone plays with the Multiverse… prepare to meet “The Conqueror”!

Galactus

Since they confirmed the movie of fantastic four We couldn’t stop thinking about something else. The world of cinema owes us to Galactus from that shadow that chases us. We are talking about a real heavyweight, in the purest style Thanos. Perhaps he is not the great enemy of the first family at his introduction during Marvel’s Phase 4. We may have a smaller villain to start with, but of course it would be nice if they gave us a wink in the post-credits. We deserve Galactus to take down the MCU one day! We have been waiting a long time!