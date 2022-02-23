You can’t close the door to any Mexican who can help the target

In an interview with the ESPN European Ball podcast, the Tri captain spoke about the possibility of seeing the striker again in the calls

Andrew Saved feels that he is living one of his best moments, on and off the field, since Real Betis He lives the most golden moment since his arrival, fighting for two trophies and very close to second place in the tournament, something that recently seemed unthinkable.

Beyond all the rumors that are heard around him (good and bad), when the captain of the Mexican team is at home, he does not have time to concentrate on it, since he is in charge of housework, which includes bathing his children before attending the talk with Ricardo Puig and Miguel Ángel Briseño for the Podcast of ESPN ‘European Ball’.

Saved asked not to close the doors to any player who can contribute to the Tri ESPN

The calm of having fulfilled the tasks at home is very similar to the one that inspires in the talk, which lasts almost an hour, in which he puts himself below Hugo Sánchez and Rafael Márquez, denies an alleged bad relationship with Javier ‘ Chicharito’ Hernández, gives arguments to question that he is pointed out around the bad moment of the Tri (he even accepts that it is not certain that he will live his fifth World Cup), vindicates his love for the Atlas (although he knows that this may not be enough to retire with the club), reveals the two moments in which he was about to burn the European ships and, with a wide smile, ‘shows off’ his moment at Betis. So is Saved naturally, at home, with ESPN.

Could you imagine playing 500 games in the Old Continent?

“No, never. Not only playing the 500 games but everything that has happened to me in my career, I never imagined. It is not something that I could dream of because one dreams of perhaps the most palpable or close. He dreams of reaching the national team , play a World Cup and go to play in Europe and until then, but after everything that implies, achieving goals within a national team or European football, the truth is that I did not imagine it, I did not give the head to imagine that I could get to where I am arriving and I would also like to make something very clear that I can never compare myself, beyond statistics, but I can never compare myself with Hugo Sánchez or Rafael Márquez, they are far above and then all the others come. However, it is always nice seeing your name in such an important statistic and it makes me very proud to see my name.

Was there a time when you thought about ending your European adventure?

“There are times when it crosses your mind to say ‘that’s it’ and one of them was the descent with the Sporting La Coruna. At that moment you see everything dark because you are going to Second, I had some offers from European football but nothing convinced me at that time. I had offers to go to Mexico and very interesting offers and in the end I decided to stay in the Second Division. Thank God it went very well for me, I bet on the ‘heads’ and I got ‘heads’ on the toss. We rose with record points and Valencia was interested at that time, although I had several offers from Spanish football such as Atlético de Madrid and Sevilla, but in the end I chose Valencia because at that time Valencia was in the Champions League and I had the dream of playing Champions. Afterwards in Germany it seemed that I was not following my career in Europe and I thought ‘Now where?’ And I had a moment of uncertainty, but in the end Holland appeared to me and I fell from the sky taking a little step back and then taking two steps forward in my career. They have been the two most important moments where I have thought ‘that’s it, I have to go back and look for new airs’ but in the end life presented me with opportunities to re-motivate myself, feel useful again in European football and feel that I could still give a lot plus”.

Andrés Guardado takes on the challenge of reaching his fifth World Cup, but he will also understand if he has to step aside imago7

How do you feel about playing the 2022 Qatar World Cup?

“I feel very good, very happy with what I am experiencing and trying to concentrate on that because obviously I am no stranger to everything that is said about me in Mexico -especially at the national team level- since my time It happened, I’m older now, I don’t run anymore and there’s so much criticism. I concentrate on what’s mine and in the end I try to be objective with myself because as a player you also criticize yourself and also analyze yourself. I see many unfounded and unsubstantiated analyzes really analyze, forgive the redundancy, my role within the national team. I play in Europe and I think why I will not be able or because I will not have the level, intensity or speed to play in a national team, but yes in a Spanish league. It’s a bit incongruous. I also feel that at the national team level, when something bad happens, the fault lies with Andrés Guardado, Héctor Herrera or Guillermo Ochoa, one of the greatest. At the pure and simple level of analysis, I continue playing in Europe, I am in a competitive team that It’s in the Europa League, about to play a Copa de Rey Final and we’re third in the standings. If this continues until the World Cup, I will fight it, but if this changes I will understand that it is no longer my turn and I should not be there. To this day I am calm and I hope to continue being.”

play 2:21 The Betis player declared that everyone has a different opinion and that is respectable, that there are times when they have not agreed.

Is ‘Chicharito’ Hernández not in the Tri because of Guardado and Paco Memo?

“It’s good that you bring up the subject because they had never before given me the opportunity to clarify certain things with ‘Chicharo’ because you, ESPN In particular, I understand that ‘Chícharo’ has a friendship with (Sergio) Dipp and obviously, with that direct contact, certain things, concerns or interpretations that ‘Chicharito’ has had go one way. I’m not saying that Sergio Dipp isn’t objective, I simply understand what’s behind it and everyone within the national team knows it and we understand how to give an opinion or where to direct public opinion, but with ‘Chicharito’ I don’t have any problem , zero problems, but when there have been things to negotiate with image rights and all that, we think the same, but the only thing we don’t agree on is the forms. ‘Chicharito’ has a more explosive way of being and I’m more political. It’s the only thing we haven’t agreed on at a certain point, but we haven’t had any personal problems. If ‘Chicharito’ has to return to the national team? Obviously his football is there and if he’s available to come back, if he really wants to and is up for it, obviously he’s welcome. We cannot close the door to any Mexican player who can be useful to us and can lead us to our common goal.

“Memo and I, for obvious reasons, understand each other better, but we have lived together all our lives, we arrived at the selection on the same day, we have the same processes. Due to personalities, ‘Chicharito’ gets along better with other people in their day-to-day life, but if you investigate a little and leave aside the controversy, you can see on my social networks that when I was in Holland, ‘Chicharito’ was at my house, we spent a lot of time together. When Javier was in Germany he was very close to Eindhoven and he came to eat at my house, we met for lunch and he was here in Seville. Personally, we don’t have any problems but things as they happened cooled down the situation a bit, of course, but add everything that is talked about and today we don’t talk to each other often But we don’t have any problem.”

Andrés Guardado respects the decision and, above all, the consistency of Carlos Vela imago7

How have you taken Carlos Vela’s position of not playing in the National Team?

“You have to leave Vela in peace, poor thing. How long ago did he make it clear that he no longer wants to come to the national team and the most incredible thing, that I understand that it is part of his job and to lead the debate, but Vela has not wanted to come for a long time and he didn’t want to come to a World Cup, then he came back and as long as he wanted, he was there. Who wouldn’t want Vela not to be in the national team? I admire Vela a lot for how he is, for being consistent with what what he does and says, and because more than some of us envy him for having that personality and being so sincere with his beliefs and personality. On the other hand, I believe that no one should be forced into the national team, even if you are called Messi, but if He doesn’t want to go, you’re not going to beg him. You have to go to the national team out of conviction, belief, wanting to be there and not because they force you to go.”

Retire at Atlas?

“The romantic side is valid and it is very beautiful. I have always said that I would like to retire at Atlas because of that romanticism that exists in football. I will be from Atlas whether or not I retire there, I will be from Atlas all my life. After there is the professional side, there are many issues around that are not in my hands and it is not up to me to decide where to retire but I also want to retire in a place where they really want me to retire, where I am part of a project and feel valued until the last professional day. That is no longer in my hands. In football, the romantics are few (laughs). I understand the situation that people from the Atlas do not see a return of mine to retire as red and black. “