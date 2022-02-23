you can also hear audios from other chats

When you communicate through the popular application from whatsapp instant messages You have various resources to facilitate the exchange of information, since the traditional posts of text can be enriched with photos, videos and audio that complement what you share.

This is how you can also make it much easier to communicate longer messages, because with voice notes you save yourself typing for a long time, both in the original app and in its support for computers, whatsapp webwhere a function has just been released to be able to listen to your audios in background through the new Listen Global.

If you access this messaging platform from your computer, now you can also play those voice notes without them being paused when leaving the chat where they are staying, and it even now allows you to continue listening to them while you enter other conversations and write a new message for another contact, which will speed up the way in which you receive the information.

However, you should know that this new functionality is in beta development phaseso only users who use that version of the portal will be able to use these tools as they are released to the general public through an update that contains the changes.

How can I activate Total Listening in WhatsApp Web

In the original version of the application this function has been initially released for the OS from iOS for iPhoneso the rest of the clients that connect via Android they have to wait for their app to update with the new features.

As for WhatsApp Web, you will find some differences compared to the mobile version, such as in the latter you can leave a chart when listening to the audio and continue listening to it when the player is anchored at the top of the section of chat on your platform. In the computer variant, this will happen the other way around, with the tool being fixed in the section below, but in its operation, both will allow you to write messages to other contacts while the audio is playing.

To do so, the first thing you should check is that you have the most recent version of your softwarewhich you can check in the official store of your smartphone. When you have done the verification you can log in to WhatsApp Web from your internet browser by scanning the code QR as usual.

Once your account is linked and you have access to the conversations, choose one where there is an audio you want to listen to and play the file. Try to leave the conversation where you received the voice message and access any other so that you can see how it works without interruptions.

As the player remains active, you will be able to continue listening to the rest of the audio without interruptions, but you will also have the option to pause, resume and even continue listening to its content from any other chat while you respond to other users.

