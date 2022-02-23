Xbox players change their consoles region for the launch of Elden Ring

Players have lived days of intense waiting and anxiety in recent times, since one of the most anticipated games of the year, Elden Ring, is just a few hours away from being released to the whole world. As a result of the above, Several Xbox players have changed the region of their consoles, to be the first to enjoy the launch of Elden Ring.

Through Twittervarious players have published their latest exploits regarding the game, and it seems that it is already a recurring practice every time there is a major release. The developers of Elden Ring have released the availability schedules for the game this February 25, and it seems that New Zealand will be the first country to have the title available, migrating all its consoles.

they know people do it now and they let it happen, i went on it for cyberpunk and they knew because they joked about it lol — michael yearwood (@michael43864547) February 22, 2022

It must be emphasized that although this can be done without any “apparent” problem, it is entirely your responsibility, since in the face of this, Microsoft warns that changing the region may prevent you from changing back to the previous one for a period of three months. If this is not a problem, you can enjoy the new and long-awaited game from FromSoftware before everyone else.

We tell you the steps to change the region below: