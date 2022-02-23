WWE: The Rock recognizes Montez Ford as a future world champion

“Professional wrestling is unique and intense. It really is a culture that is not for everyone. When you love wrestling, you become respectful of everything that involves the business and the passion for it starts to get into your DNA. Fans can feel who is more or less passionateAnd this man is. Ford and I share that DNA, and he knows how to fly like “The Superfly.” He keeps kicking butt bro, and he sends my love to your family. When you become world champion I’ll be there To celebrate”.

Montez Ford is one half of the Street Profits team. Both superstars made their team debut in 2017, advancing up the tag team division. to the point of becoming triple crown champions (That is, winners of the RAW, SmackDown and NXT tag team titles). Ford currently performs on Monday Night RAW as part of the tag team division.

