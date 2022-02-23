WWE NXT: seven matches announced for March 1 at the Performance Center

During broadcasts of WWE NXT 2.0 via USA Network, have been confirmed several matchups taking place in next week’s episode.

Seven matches were confirmed during the course of the weekly show. The most striking will be a showdown for the North American Championship between Pete Dunne and Carmelo Hayes. Also, Von Wagner will be in action against Andre Chase. Only Sikoa will face GUNTHER. Finally, the women’s Dusty Cup will continue its course with the last two matchups of the first round.

The next episode of WWE NXT 2.0 will take place on Tuesday, March 1 from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. Fans will be able to watch this show from the public or through its broadcast in the United States on USA Network. The company is expected to announce more matches and segments in the coming days.



WWE NXT 2.0 card March 1, 2022



NXT North American Championship

Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Peter Dunne



Dusty Rhodes Womens Tag Team Classic (Round 1)

Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirtotta vs. Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai



Dusty Rhodes Womens Tag Team Classic (Round 1)

Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz



Team Combat

Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Dirty Dawgs (Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode)

Draco Anthony vs. harland

Von Wagner vs. Andrew Chase

Solo Sikoa vs. GUNTHER

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WrestleMania and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.