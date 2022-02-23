WWE NXT live February 22 – Coverage and Results

WWE NXT

WWE NXT RESULTS FOR FEBRUARY 22.

The show of the brand 2.0 after the day of revenge begins.

WE START NXT!

The first thing we start with is the maximum Champion of the brand, in a very imposing way he took the microphone to point out the following; “I will leave NXT Stand & Deliver… STILL as the WWENXT Champion.”

After that statement, Dolph Ziggler arrived on the scene to say a few things to the champion, among them were the following; “I don’t think you’ll get to Stand & Deliver as a champion” affirming that he will be in the starting lineup very soon, he even threatened Bronson …

FIRST FIGHT OF THE NIGHT!

GRAYSON WALLER VS THE KNIGHT

After a long time they will finally be able to approach each other and what better way than to celebrate it in a fight in which they will put all their weapons on the table, we have seen Knight and Waller being very aggressive between them for weeks and now is the time …

LOST THE FIGHT BUT WON THE WAR! LA showed that the result did not matter to him as long as he had a way to punish Waller, both showed a high level, however, when Knight was defeated, he attacked Grayson to make it clear that he is the one who rules in the division …

WINNER: GRAYSON WALLER

Welcome to Toxic Lounge!

The champions gathered in the same spot to show their total dominance within the brand, without a doubt, they send a strong and clear message to those who seek to challenge them…

THE WOMEN’S DUSTY CLASSIC BEGINS!

IO SHIRAI & KAY LEE RAY VS AMARI MILLER & LASH LEYEND

Both pairs will seek to win to advance to the semifinals of the tournament, who will be the lucky ones to advance to the next round.

AND THEY ADVANCE TO THE SEMIFINALS! After an arduous fight the first to advance in the Women’s Dusty Classic are Io Shirai & Kay Lee Ray, after a great contest the sun has shone again and this time it will dazzle everyone with the talent by Shirai & Kay.

WINNERS: IO SHIRAY & KAY LEE RAY

NEXT FIGHT OF THE NIGHT!

DANTE CHEN VS DUKE HUDSON

Tonight two gladitors are measured in a heads up and right now both will seek to punish their opponent in any way to gain victory and demonstrate their power in the division.

HE DID IT!, despite the fact that the dominance of the encounter was mostly held by Dante Chen Duke managed to turn the situation around and in this way Hudson knocked Chen out, it was a great impact, the account reached three and Duke emerges victorious.

WINNER; DUKE HUDSON

LIGHTNING VICTORY!

CAMERON GRIMES VS TRICK WILLIAMS

The duel between Grimes and Trick Williams would not last long because after a short but great contest Cameron would win victory, leaving behind everything that happened on the day of revenge, an imposing return to victory.

WINNER: CAMERON GRIMES

DREAM DEBUT!

NIKKITA LYONS VS KAYLA INLAY

The roar is present in NXT, after a great debut we saw how Nikkita Lyon showed a great combination of blows and power in her own style, tonight is very important because now her record of losses and victories in NXT begins and at the moment started off on the right foot.

WINNER: NIKKITA LYON

WILL THIS BE YOUR YEAR?

KACY CATANZARO & KAYDEN CARTER VS IVY NAILE & TATUM PAXLEY

We will have a fight between two dumbbells to be respected within the women’s division and this time it is to continue on the road to win the cup without a doubt a fight awaits us that promises to meet the expectations of this tournament.

They manage to advance to the semifinals, Kacey & Kaiden are the winners of the match and now they must work to face the next test as they are getting closer to reaching the promised land along with the most requested cup in NXT…

WINNERS: KACY CATANZARO & KAYDEN CARTER

IT’S TIME FOR THE MAIN EVENT!

TOMMASO CIAMPA VS DOLPH ZIGGLER

We will finally have the long-awaited duel since his arrival at NXT, and tonight it is already a reality Ziggler and Ciampa will have a hand in hand to settle accounts of what happened on RAW and in previous editions of NXT right now only for Planeta Wrestling…

HE DID IT WITH HELP! The fight fulfilled what was promised, both fighters showed relentless courage and overwhelming strength, when everything seemed lost for Dolph, out of nowhere a cameraman would appear to attack Ciampa, nobody knew what was happening until the mystery It was resolved because Robert Roode was to blame for the attack moments later Ziggler took advantage of the distraction and thus ended the fight.

WINNER: DOLPH ZIGGLER

WWE NXT 2.0 ends

