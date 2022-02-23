WWE NXT Level Up: Results of the recordings made on February 22 at the Performance Center

Few hours ago, WWE held NXT 2.0 broadcasts from the Performance Center. Before seeing the show for USA Network, attendees at the venue in Orlando, Florida witnessed the recordings of various matches for the new NXT Level Up program.

The company recorded three confrontations for its exclusive streaming program. Fighters like Sarray, Xyon Quinn and Jacket Time were in action in front of the fans. It should be noted that the company could record more segments for the premiere of the episode next January 25 on WWE Network and Peacock in United States.

Next, we review the quick results of the recording day.



WWE NXT Level Up recordings January 22, 2022



– Xyon Quinn defeated James Drake.



– Elektra Lopez defeated Sarray.



– Joe Gacy and Harland defeated Jacket Time (Ikemen Jiro and Kushida).

