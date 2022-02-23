WWE is in no rush to start Kevin Owens vs. steve austin

Dave Meltzer is being the main source of information about what is happening and can happen with Kevin Owens vs. Steve Austin in WrestleMania 38. Originally, the WON Editor-in-Chief reported:

“They have a lot of tickets to sell and the impression I have is that the fight is already underway. That’s why Owens started doing this promo. Yesterday and today, throughout the day, I have heard from people behind the scenes in WWE. More and more people have been reporting it to me. I don’t know if they have already closed a deal, but people talk to me as if there was already a hundred percent agreement ready.

«The Owens promo was a clear indication. Actually my sources didn’t tell me that It was already something that was confirmed to happenbut the people I spoke with have assumed that this fight will be a fact and that Owens promo clearly tells you that they are programming it with the idea that this fight is going to happen. A little unexpected, but there you have it».

► WWE is not in a hurry for Owens vs. Austin

He also announced that the member of the WWE Hall of Fame could have more fights after the great premium event, and that he would have another surprise at his height. More recently, on Wrestling Observer Radio, he reports that the company in no hurry to get started on said story as KO works with seth rollins.

“They really didn’t push the Austin thing too hard tonight. I mean, he was there, but I guess because they have the team thing they have to get to first before they get to the Owens – Austin thing«.

Owens and Rollins defeated RK-Bro on Monday for what they could demand an opportunity for the Raw Couples Championship. In fact, Stone Cold aside, it wouldn’t be a bad match for WM at all if both teams had a rematch then for the title.