Woman brings food to her husband and finds him hugging his friend

Tijuana.- Through social networks, the image that a woman took when she brought her husband food and found it went viral. “hugged” his friend in Tijuana.

According to the supposed storythe husband who works in the El Florido store”, was captured in an image that was shared virally on Facebook and Instagram.

the presumed story which was shared on the Holy Milk Facebook page, mentions that the woman was going to leave food for her husband in the store but found him with a colleague in a dubious position.

Read more: Man raffles his truck to pay for his operation and the winner returns it

People commented on the post and have made their assumptions, including that the husband is unfaithful to the woman with his friend.

“Wife finds him red-handed and with their hands in the dough. #TIJUANA a lady found her husband in the Florido store warehouse. Oh how cheap! In a very suspicious situation with her butcher’s partner while she was going to leave him lunch, she told him that she only I was giving him the Christmas hug but she mistrusts and wants to ask for your opinion.” Says the publication.

The post went viral on social networks / Photo: Facebook

However, the two men are seen dressed in a kind of navy blue robe in a warehouse, where one of them has his face on his neck the other as if he were giving his partner a kiss and he has him by the waist.

It should be noted that So far it is unknown if the story is true.but social media users commented on the post and had fun.

“I think I caught him off guard when he hugged him and he was falling, so he had to hold him tight and that’s when they took their picture, nothing is what it seems hey!” commented a user.

“There are people who prefer hugs from behind, I don’t see how dramatic it is.”

“What’s up with that lady’s insecurities… We compas give each other that kind of hugs without any problem, what’s more, real men give each other compass kisses, if it’s three better… Up the compas!”.

Read more: Santa Claus ‘gives’ coal to a child at Christmas and his reaction is surprising (VIDEO)