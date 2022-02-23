Why does Emilio Azcarrága keep Santiago Baños at Club América?

It seems that America It has been submerged in a crisis, from which it has already taken six days to get out. Santiago Solari remains under the reins of the team, like Santiago Baths, despite the fact that the fans have asked on several occasions that they no longer be taken into account and that they make an adjustment to find better players who contribute to the team.

The poor results continue and in none of these areas has it been decided to make modifications, so an idea can be given of the reason for Emilio Azcarraga so as not to dismiss Solari or Baños. And it is that the team for some time with the pandemic was seriously affected in the economic issue and set out to focus on other options.

Why are Solari and Baños still in America?

A few months ago it was announced that some projects did not prosper in Televisa and that now with the reactivation they began to invest in that part, leaving the team a little aside. Although, in this tournament, it was decided to inject money and bring in some reinforcements, the reality is that it is still not enough to break contracts and rethink new ideas in the squad.

That is why the sale of players has been taken as the main factor and it is that for some tournaments, one of the strategies of the azulcrema squad had been to buy players at a lower cost, extend their contracts as few teams did and sell them , something in which a result was seen, but not in the improvement of the squad.

For this reason, it would be that the owner has not made these modifications, since that new way of dealing with the team was found, at least from here as far as that bad streak that was aggravated by the pandemic comes out.