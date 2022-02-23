Why did WWE fire Hit Row? “Swerve” tries to explain

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott made an appearance at a K&S WrestleFest autograph signing event and was asked about WWE. Specifically, this time we echo his explanation about why they fired all the members of hit row in 2021 when they were a tremendously promising faction that was just taking its first steps in the main cast. The now free agent believes it was due to the existence of The Bloodline and The New Day also on SmackDown. He also mourns the firing of fellow Top Dolla, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, and B-FAB.

► Why did WWE fire Hit Row?

“It’s almost as if we went to a product that I already had with New Day and Usos and things like that. So you can’t have three starting quarterbacks, you know? You already have your franchise quarterback but you also drafted, you have two backup quarterbacks who are first-rounders. So it’s like, we have to change it to, you know, Tennessee. We can send them to another team that needs a quarterback because there are already three starting quarterbacks.”.

► “Swerve”, sad for Ashante Adonis

“If it were the case that I was released and they were there, I would still feel better. because I know that I can go anywhere and be quite well. Like, do my thing. I just felt bad for my team, and I always will. You know what I mean? For Ashante, the best, because that’s all he ever wanted to be, a WWE wrestler.. Like I’ve been through a lot, you know? With his military life and he told that story in the episode of The Bump that we were on.

“To talk about being bombed there and being abroad and getting shot and getting concussions from the bombs that went off and going through actual war times and having that trauma. Then, all he ever wanted to do when he came back was work hard and be in WWE. So that’s where my heart went. So if I could sacrifice myself by being released for them to stay there and do their thing, then I would.”