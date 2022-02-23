Why did Twitter activate a special Cristiano Ronaldo hashtag?

Midtime Editorial

Cristiano Ronaldo He continues to be one of the most recognized players worldwide for his sporting achievements and for being the inspiration of many young people around the world. For this reason, Twitter has decided to pay tribute to the 37-year-old Manchester United striker.

During this day, Twitter activated a special hashtag to remember that CR7 is The Goatan acronym that in English is a way of referring to great athletes such as Michael Jordan or Tom Brady.

Although the controversy will surely exist, the idea looks great for those who consider that Cristiano Ronaldo is the mejor player in history after being Champion in the Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, in addition to gathering three Champions League with Real Madrid and having won five Ballon d’Or.

Just put the hashtag #CR7 so that the goat appears next to the nickname of Cristiano Ronaldo, so that many can presume that he is the best of all time.

The striker currently plays for Man Utd, club with which he was champion in England more than 10 years ago. Only that they are not having such a good time, because the English team is fourth in the English league and this Wednesday they have a transcendental match in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League against Atletico Madrid.

