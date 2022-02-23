Why did the son of Jesús Corona leave Cruz Azul?

It was not enough to be the son of Cruz Azul’s starting goalkeeper to be able to see more minutes in the Celeste’s lower teams, today Misael Corona seeks to shine in another League.

José Misael Corona, son of Jesús Corona, goalkeeper of La Maquina joins the casualties of the institution and it is that although it was not a decision made by the high command, his departure shows that it does not matter that your father is the goalkeeper of the main team of the senior team.

At 19 years old,

Misa had to make one of the most difficult decisions of her short life, if she wants to see more minutes in professional soccer, since that was the main reason why he did not continue with the Cruz Azul U-20, due to the scarce activity with the team.

Corona’s eldest son came to the club from the lower ones, with the U-17 and later climbed categories to the U-20, but from there he saw no more action. He currently works as a goalkeeper just like his father, a position where the opportunities are always fewer.



What team does Corona’s son play for?

This situation led him to leave La Noria and seek accommodation in the Premier League or also known as the Third Division of Mexican Soccer. Their new colors are now in the Michoacan team of the Aguacateros of Club Deportivo Uruapan where he already debuted and has played three games so far this season; currently the team is leader of Series B with 12 points. Coronita’s mark is 4 goals conceded in three games played.

