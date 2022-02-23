Why Barranquilla merchants will close their businesses

According to the National Union of Merchants (UNDECO), hundreds of members of the union are still affected by criminals, despite the strategies implemented by the authorities, making it necessary to take stronger measures. Photo: ZonaCero

Owners and employees of commercial establishments in the capital of the Atlantic they are convening to close businesses and join the strike that will take place this Thursday, February 24, against the extortion and threats that the economic sector has had.

Prepare to show up the Peace Square and according to spokespersons from the sector, a massive closure will also be carried out as a measure of rejection of this scourge.

The protest will head towards Calle 53 to connect with Carrera 44. The meeting point after the tour will be Paseo Bolívar.

In the case of businesses located in the center of Barranquilla, the closures will start at 3 in the afternoon.

“No more extortion, no more murders, no more injuries, no more attacks, no more robberies, no more express kidnappings, no more extortion tolls”, is the female voice in the video that circulates on social networks among Barranquilla merchants and its metropolitan area.

Then you can hear: “More than 50 stores have closed in Barranquilla due to extortion. On Thursday February 24 march against the insecurity that is affecting our tranquility. Close your business and join”.

“Meeting point, 9:00 in the morning, Plaza de la Paz. Lcam white t-shirt For a safer Barranquilla”, ends the message.

According to the National Union of Merchants (UNDECO) , hundreds of union members are still affected by criminals, despite the strategies implemented by the authoritiesTherefore, it is necessary to take stronger measures.

“On February 3, the assembly gave us a directive or an order, where they ordered us to carry out a march and close businesses on February 24. That is still firm and we are developing everything related to the event as imposed by our maxim, which is the assembly.”, reported Orlando Jiménez, director of the National Union of Merchants.

Orlando stated that the problem of extortion of commercials has been present since 2019, “In that period we have had deaths, injuries, shots at business establishments, businesses sold at low prices if the merchant cannot bear to maintain those payments over time, businesses that have not been compared at any price and have definitely had to close them, which are more than 50 here in Barranquilla, Soledad and Malambo. All of the above has allowed us to maintain the march of February 24 firmly”.

“The authorities tell us that they are working; In fact, the assembly of commercials recognized that the Police and the Gaula have carried out arrests, are accompanying, have dismantled organizations, but that the problem remains, increases or extends to other neighborhoods. This situation that is being experienced is not easy, because it is not from now, it has been coming from the second half of 2019 and that is what has the merchant super worriedJimenez said.

The director of the National Union of Merchants concluded: “The merchant has the hope and faith that with the march and the closing of their businesses on February 24, the President of the Republic, the National Government, allocates all the necessary resources to support the Barranquilla Police here and the metropolitan area and the other authorities, to counteract this scourge. Because one thing is to tell and another thing is to see and listen to the testimonies of the merchants who are suffering from this problem.”.

Despite the fact that the Metropolitan Police of Barranquilla assured that 249 people have been captured for this crime, the union maintains that they continue to be victims of criminal groups dedicated to extortion, for which they ask for greater support from the public force to merchants.

