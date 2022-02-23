Who will be the new Wolverine in X-Men? 10 actors for Logan

Ever since Disney bought Fox with all of its characters and franchises, fans have been wondering how they will introduce the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). And, above all, who will be the new Wolverine? Hugh Jackman is irreplaceable. From X Men (2000) until Logan (2017), the Australian actor has completely taken over the most iconic of the X-Men, but after two decades the time has come to definitively lay down his claws. Who could replace him?

So far Marvel is keeping their plans for the character under wraps. We know that the mutants will hit the screens within the MCU, nothing more. The only confirmed date is the return of the 90’s animated series in x men ’97, as early as 2023, which could further delay the appearance of the X-Men in the flesh. However, the rumors and easter eggs from the trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness suggest that Wolverine could return sooner than we think. According to journalist Joseph Deckelmeier, we will meet the new Wolverine inDr Strange 2, and it’s definitely not going to be Hugh Jackman.

Comparisons are hateful, and to avoid that, it’s likely that whoever plays Wolverine going forward will offer a very different version of the character. Jackman’s departure has left a huge void at Professor Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters, but it’s also an opportunity to return the character to his origins. Jackman talked, moved, and smoked cigars like the Wolverine from the comics, but his 6-foot-2 height left him a long way from other essential character traits. The original Wolverine is a small beast, just over five feet tall. More wild and vermin than human. Maybe it’s time to get it back?

Let’s keep an open mind. Already at the time there were complaints that a romantic comedy actor like Heath Ledger gave life to the Joker and Daniel Craig was said to be too gross to play James Bond, and luckily no one paid attention to them.

In any case, between the rumors and the bets of the fans and our own wishes, these are our 10 favorite candidates to be Logan, the new Wolverine of the X-Men.

Keanu Reeves

Jason KempinGetty Images

Between the John Wick saga and the sequel to Matrix, Keanu Reeves is experiencing a new golden moment in his career. So much so that Marvel has been looking for the right role for him for some time. Could it be Wolverine? It would be spectacular to see Reeves practicing martial arts with adamantium claws and would give Logan that mischievous charisma that should always accompany the character. On the contrary, Keanu Reeves may be too elegant and sophisticated to play such a wild superhero. Perhaps it would be better to see him as Gambit, but we would not be disgusted by a totally different Wolverine either, and it would be a return for all the greatness of the actor from Constantine to superheroes.

Aaron Taylor Johnson

Gareth CattermoleGetty Images

Matthew Vaughn, who after directing X Men First generation He knows a little about this casting for mutants, he has two suitable candidates to succeed Hugh Jackman. They are Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Taron Egerton, two actors with whom Vaughn has already worked and for whom he can put his hand in the fire. Aaron Taylor-Johnson played for the director the protagonist of kick-ass, a homegrown superhero trying to keep up with Lobenzo. Perhaps the time has come for him to fulfill his dream.

Taron Egerton

Rich FuryGetty Images

That Vaughn thought of the star of Kingsman as the new Wolverine does not catch anyone by surprise. According to the director, it’s a role that Taron Egerton “could do with his eyes closed.” He would be a much younger and more attractive Wolverine, who could evolve with the movies. Additionally, Egerton has shown that he is up to the task and that he knows how to run a franchise. His fears about the role are different: “I don’t know if I’m wild enough and my facial hair is still very thin and patchy,” he replied when asked about this possibility. “I feel like whoever plays Wolverine needs plenty of testosterone.”

Jason Momoa

Kevin WinterGetty Images

Jason Momoa has admitted that he would love to be the new Wolverine, although his six feet leaves him a long way from the wild vermin that the superhero is in the comics. However, it is possible that, after the interpretation of Hugh Jackman, in Marvel they bet on an even more sculptural physique like his. And the truth is that if we put aside his height, Momoa could be the perfect actor. The Kahl Drogo and Conan actor has that brutal, bearded and hairy physique with which we all associate Wolverine and, as he has shown in AquamanMomoa is able to introduce doses of humor and cynicism into the character without losing his menacing air.

Jake Gyllenhaal

Rich FuryGetty Images

That Jake Gyllenhaal has played Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home may work against him for Wolverine’s casting, but he also wouldn’t be the first actor to play two different superheroes or villains in different movies. He is also one of the best actors in Hollywood, with a unique gift for transforming into his character and it would be wonderful to see how he appropriates Logan. Also, if you put together the physique that he wore in the movie Redemption and the wolfish smile of Nightcrawler, Wolverine’s image appears alone.

Daphne Keen

Logan

What if Kevin Feige and the Parliament of Marvel Studios decided to continue the story of the previous films? What if they brought Wolverine from another parallel universe? In that case, it is possible that we met Hugh Jackman’s partner in Logan, the very young Dafne Keen who in that film was the spiritual successor of the character. She would be about a a second-generation Wolverine, played by a woman, in keeping with some of the studio’s latest decisions. That Keen is up to the challenge was amply demonstrated as X-23. So we were promised a spin-off that never came to fruition, maybe now is the time.

Tom Hardy

Matt WinkelmeyerGetty Images

Tom Hardy’s hypothetical Wolverine would have the approval of the fans, the industry and Matthew Vaughn, although the director admits that he may be too old for the character. As Jason Momoa, Hardy would offer a statuesque and charismatic Wolverine, but he wouldn’t contrast with the comic because of his giant stature. Also, Hardy loves unhinged leads, so he could make Logan a lot hotter than Hugh Jackman, just like in the comics. There’s only one problem: the post-credits scene. Spider-Man: No Way Home. In this case, the risk It’s just that we can associate Hardy with Batman’s Bane or with Venom, but Marvel could already have other plans for him. If so, often Wolverine we are going to get lost.

Justin Theroux

Jason LaVerisGetty Images

Wolverine is much more than a physique. He is one of the most tortured characters in the X-Men, moody, quick-tempered, and sometimes confused. If Logan is explosive it is because he constantly lives in a complicated inner turmoil. The perfect Wolverine therefore has to be able to express all of this without having to verbalize it. In this sense, Justin Theroux could be the ideal candidate. in the wonderful The Leftovers he played a sheriff who had many of these attributes and in the David Lynch movies he has shown that he can adapt to any role. At 50, Theroux could make a Wolverine who has already lived a long time, who has learned everything he had to learn and who is world-weary but still has razor-sharp adamantium claws.

Jon Bernthal

Matt WinkelmeyerGetty Images

It’s possible that now that Disney has brought Daredevil back to the MCU, Jon Bernthal will return as the Punisher. But if not, he could have a new future in Marvel within the X-Men. Bernthal is a specialist in interpreting gray and violent characters but with whom it is not difficult for us to empathize and he could take out everything that Wolverine has as an antihero. It’s the only compensation we’d accept for never seeing Frank Castle again.

Daniel Radcliffe

Kevin MazurGetty Images

Daniel Radcliffe is a fan favorite. Many years have passed since the actor stopped being Harry Potter and his latest films have shown that he could adapt perfectly to the role of Wolverine. On Guns Akimbo we could see him unleashed, with an anger on par with Logan’s. Radcliffe can give Wolverine that scruffy look and on top of that he has a lean, muscular physique at 5-foot-1 in the comics. Seeing him as the iconic X-Men would be a radical turn in his career that would help him leave the wizard’s glasses far behind in the past.

