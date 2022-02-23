Who is Natasha Bassett? Elon Musk’s girlfriend 23 years younger than him (PHOTOS)

After his recent separation from the singer Grimesit seems that Elon Musk He decided to give himself a new chance at romance, but with a woman 23 years younger than him, with whom he was recently seen getting off his private jet.

However, who is the protagonist of the ‘new love affair‘ from the owner of SpaceX and Tesla?

Who is the girl Elon Musk is dating now?

In accordance with HollywoodLifethe Elon Musk’s new partner is the australian actress Natasha Bassettwho is a native of Sydney, but since 2019 she moved to New York to develop her career.

According to a close person told the portal, Natasha and Elon They have been dating for a short time, however, it seems that things are serious.

“They’ve only been dating a couple of months, but they’re already in a monogamous relationship. They are very much in love with each other and have spent a great deal of time together,” the source told HollywoodLife.

Who is Natasha Basset?

Before moving to the United States, Natasha Bassett She began her acting career by participating in the play “Romeo and Juliet”at the Australian Theater for Young People.

During this time, he worked closely with big screen celebrities like George Clooney and Scarlett Johansson, with whom he shared credits in “Hail Caesar!”. Her most prominent role so far has been the role of Britney Spears in the unauthorized biopic “Britney Ever After”.

Until now, Bassett had kept a low profile on social media, barely sharing pictures.

another chance for love

It is worth mentioning that the relationship between Musk and Bassett has been confirmed just five months after the billionaire and the singer Grimes ended their relationship, 33 years old after three years of relationship and a baby of almost two.

“We are semi-separated, but we still love each other, see each other frequently and are on good terms,” Elon Musk said in a statement at the time.

He explained that the reason for their separation was his workload at SpaceX and Teslacompanies located in Texas, as well as their multiple trips.

