Where’s Tina? We remember the day Tina Goldstein criticized JK Rowling – FayerWayer

“Where’s Tina Goldstein?” is currently a frequently asked question on Twitter with the hashtags #WhereIsTinaGoldstein #DondeEstaTina and #DondeEstaTinaGoldstein. All as a result of the publication of the official posters of the characters of “Fantastic Animals: Dumbledore’s Secrets”, where all the characters were revealed with 18 posters. All: except Porpentina “Tina” Goldstein. Even the nipper had a poster. Did they apply an Avada Kedavra to the actress?

After the publication of these sheets, fans from all over the world and in all languages, began to ask via Twitter what happened. From FayerWayer we have been attentive to the networks of Fantastic Animals or their similes in English (Fantastic Beast), as well as we have made contact with Warner. No response yet.

And in the midst of this search for Tina by the “Potterheads” (fans of the Harry Potter saga, of which Fantastic Beasts is a Spin-Off), an old criticism of Katherine Waterston, to JK Rowling, creator of this magical world, resurfaced again in networks.

Will Waterston no longer be in the movie? Another blow to the saga? (Let us remember, he has already lost Johnny Depp after the actor’s controversy with his ex-wife, Amber Heard). We’re still waiting for the official response, but let’s review what Tina’s criticism of JK Rowling was.

In July 2021, Katherine Waterston made headlines in Vanity Fair magazine explaining “why it is ‘important’ to call out JK Rowling for her transphobic comments.” Months earlier, last summer, JK Rowling made headlines with her transphobic rhetoric, prompting some of the author’s fans and creative collaborators to address the author’s comments. One of those people who spoke was Katherine Waterston, who stars in the Harry Potter prequel franchise Fantastic Beasts.

Rowling returned her lauded Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope award last August, following public criticism from Kerry Kennedy, president of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights. A day later, Waterston spoke about the controversy. The actress shared an article from The Guardian on her Instagram story with the headline: “Trans women do not pose a threat to cis women, but we do pose a threat to them if we turn them into outcasts”.

JK Rowling Reads From New Harry Potter Book

Waterston reportedly circled the quotes throughout the article, which include “…sorry, you can’t be a feminist if you’re not in favor of everyone’s human rights, especially the rights of other women.” In a new interview with The Independent, Waterston explained his decision to share the post.

“Because I was associated with the Fantastic Beasts, it seemed important to me to communicate my position”said the actress who plays Tina Goldstein, adding: “One wondered if they could be grouped with other people’s opinions by association.”

And she is not the first of the magical cast to criticize Rowling. The British writer, before the aforementioned episode, also criticized an article that referred to “people who menstruate” instead of using the term woman, which may exclude trans men and gender non-conforming people. She then published an essay defending her position arguing that she wants “trans women to be safe” but not allowed in women’s restrooms.

In the following days, Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson denounced Rowling’s comments. “Transgender women are women,” Radcliffe said through LGBTQ suicide prevention organization The Trevor Project.

However, a couple of other actors in Rowling’s orbit seemed disagree with the consequences of their comments. Fantastic Beasts headliner Eddie Redmayne, who has come under fire for playing a trans woman in 2015’s The Danish Girl, told the Daily Mail he found the exposure against Rowling “absolutely disgusting”.

He clarified to Variety: “I do not agree with Jo’s comments. Trans women are women, trans men are men and non-binary identities are valid.” But she did not find it valid that they criticized her like that.

Meanwhile, Ralph Fiennes, who plays Voldemort, said he “can’t understand the vitriol directed at her,” in a March interview with The Telegraph. He added: “I find the level of hate that people express about views that differ from their own and violence of language towards others disturbing.”

Theories that Katherine Waterston could be left out of the third installment of “Fantastic Animals” due to this controversy have taken over social networks. Although as we clarified at the beginning of this note, there is no official information about it, or why the character of Tina Goldstein was not included in the official posters of the film. We share with you some of the Potterheads’ tweets about Tina.

What things one finds out; that Tina will no longer appear in Dumbledore’s secrets because the actress who carried her (Katherine Waterston) attacked JK Rowling. And she applied the AVADA KEDAVRA. Poor Newt was left without a girlfriend. /// — Ginny Weasley (@Giny_Slytherin) February 22, 2022

A reminder that the actress who portrays Tina Goldstein, Katherine Waterston, has vocally and courageously opposed JK Rowling’s anti-LGBTQ bigotry, and has less than three scenes in Secrets of Dumbledore, with dialogue in just one:https://t.co/ AQWBpew9kB — Wizarding News™ (@HPANA) February 22, 2022

It’s really disappointing that Katherine Waterston’s Tina will have a reduced role in the new Fantastic Beasts because she disagreed with JK Rowling’s bigotry. — john (@johnmath95) February 22, 2022