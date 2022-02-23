Where to watch the most OSCAR winning movies of all time? Are they on Netflix?

The date that all moviegoers are waiting for is approaching, because the next Sunday March 27 will be performed the 94th Oscar award ceremony in which the best of the film industry is recognized, and it is in these times that doubts arise related to the seventh art, one of them is what has been the most awarded film throughout history?

Before, it is important to point out that it is the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is in charge of delivering the award and that throughout 94 years, there has been not only one but three films that are at the top of the awards, they are three totally different productions and released in very different contexts that have their name in gold letters. These tapes have 11 statuettes and best of all, thanks to digital platforms they can be seen from the comfort of home.

Most Oscar-nominated films of all time

Ben Hur 1959

This epic film, which you have surely seen at Easter, won 11 awards in 12 of the nominations you had. Do not be afraid to think that it is a religious story.

It won Best Picture, Best Direction, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Score, Best Soundtrack, Best Color Photography, Best Color Art Direction, Best Color Costume Design, Best Editing, and Best Special Effects.

You can see it with a rent of 50 pesos or buy it for 149 on the CinepolisKlic platform

Titanic 1997

You have seen this one and you have let out more than one laugh with the load of memes that have been made of it, the film that starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, was directed by James Cameron and at the 70th awards ceremony it was raised with the following awards:

Best Film, Best Director, Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Special Effects, Best Editing, Best Soundtrack, Best Original Song, Best Sound, and Best Sound Editing.

This tape is through Paramount Plus or wait for it to be put on Channel 5, remember that this platform has a 7-day free trial.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King 2003

It is the third film of the film trilogy of The Lord of the Rings, it is directed by Peter Jackson, the story in which Gollum makes the ring and goes crazy thanks to it, won Best Picture, Best Director, Best Direction of Art, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Makeup, Best Costume Design, Best Soundtrack, Best Original Song, Best Sound, Best Special Effects and Best Editing.

The tape was placed in 2011 by IMDb in 7th place among the 250 best movies in history, if you want to see it you can do it through HBO Max.

Unfortunately, Uncle Netflix does not have in its extensive catalog the most winning titles in the entire history of the Oscars.

