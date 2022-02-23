WhatsApp, we tell you how to change the letters to blue

If you are one of those who most of the day is connected to WhatsAppone of the main platforms of instant messagingtalking with friends, family or solving work issues, you should know that there are several tricks that can help you customize it.

On this occasion, we tell you how you can change the letters or fonts to blue, so your chats will be unique and different. So take note so that you can surprise your contacts by sending them a different text than usual.

How to change the color of the letters

We tell you the steps you must follow, one of the advantages is that this trick works for both iOS and Android devices:

The first step is to download the Fonts app from the Google Play or iOS Store.

Install it and set it as default.

When you have done it, go to WhatsApp.

Open any app and you will notice a different keyboard will appear.

Now look for the blue letters and your keyboard will change.

Write with the blue letters and your message will be read by the other person in the same way.

The Fonts app allows you to change the font style of your WhatsApp conversations.

You can also change WhatsApp letters to round letters with the help of the same application, you only have to set the keyboard as default, the app will request permissions to access the keyboard of your computer.

Then enter WhatsApp, write a text and you will see that different types of letters or fonts will appear, select the rounded letters and start writing the message. The advantage is that the same letters will be seen by all your friends who receive the message.

WhatsApp is a tool that is constantly being updated automatically, so users can find several new features from time to time, it’s just a matter of waiting for them to reach the devices.

